After months of being tormented by the cold, spring is finally here. Better weather and later evenings are yours for the taking, so you better take advantage of this season to enjoy the outdoors and bask in the warmth. Unlike winter where you were scrambling to gain access to heat indoors, the time has come for you to enjoy the fire outside.

If you’re planning on hanging out by the campfire with your friends and family this spring, you may want to find an alternative that takes less effort to set up and clean. An excellent option would be to pick up this Trellick Tabletop Concrete Fire Pit because, for a limited time, it’s available on sale for an extra 15-percent off with code FIRE15.

A great companion for your outdoor entertaining space, this fire pit lets you enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a real flame anytime and pretty much anywhere you like, whether indoors or outdoors. Yet unlike traditional fire pits, this one only runs on standard isopropyl alcohol, so there’s no smoke, soot, or mess to clean up. It’s fueled by readily available, rubbing alcohol, either 70 percent or 91 percent. It also doesn’t require any ventilation, making it incredibly low-maintenance.

This countertop fire pit is from high temperature-resistant concrete, Trellick, which is known to be remarkably lightweight and easy to transport. You can set it up wherever you like, whether on the patio to create a cozy atmosphere outdoors, or on your dining room or living room table to serve as a spectacular centerpiece.

Whatever the case, this portable fire pit can amp up any space wherever you are. It normally retails for $79, but you can get it on sale for an extra 15-percent off so long as you key in the code FIRE15, bringing down the price to $63.74. You can also take your pick from two design options: hexagon or polyhedron.

Prices subject to change.