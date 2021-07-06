This minimalist toothbrush gives a deep yet gentle clean every time

If you think about it, our teeth are pretty low maintenance. The average person only spends roughly 24 hours brushing their choppers each year, totaling 82 days in your entire life. Twice a day, you get up and scrub your pearly whites, sing happy birthday in your head, and you’re good to go. It’s not that tedious, so there really is no need to spend major bank on a toothbrush.

We’re not saying that you should settle for those $5 brushes you can get from the checkout counter at Walmart, but you also don’t need $300 brushes, either. What you need is something like the PomaBrush, a minimalist electric toothbrush that offers deep yet gentle cleaning every time. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 29 percent off.

Effective cleaning doesn’t mean scrubbing your teeth until they feel sore. With PomaBrush’s innovative silicone brush head, it delivers 15,000 powerful, soft vibrations per minute, giving the most effective cleaning even for sensitive teeth and gums. A 2020 A’Design Award Winner and Indiegogo hit, it also features super soft charcoal-infused PBT nylon bristles that are designed to remove surface stains. You don’t need to do additional work for whitening, since it already does it for you whenever you brush your teeth.

Unlike typical electronic toothbrushes, PomaBrush holds 1 month’s worth of charge, and it comes with a compact case that extends this for an additional 3 months. Basically, you’ll only really need to recharge only three times per year. It’s also wireless, crafted from premium silicone, and is 20 percent smaller to fit better in your hand. Plus, since silicone is naturally antimicrobial, the bristles stay clean for longer. Did we mention that it’s also FDA and CE certified, as well as RoHS Compliant?

Streamline your dental care regimen with the PomaBrush. This highly-rated brush usually retails for $169, but you can get it on sale for $119 for a limited time. You won’t be able to find that deal elsewhere, so better take advantage of it now. Take your pick from two colors: black and carbon.

