This golf simulator takes you on a trip to the world’s most famous golf courses

So you want to achieve the perfect swing. Every golfer does. All it takes is continuous practice to achieve a hole in one or even just get a par. But if you don’t have 13 hours a day like Tiger Woods or are just too busy to hit the driving range or golf course regularly, it can be difficult to perfect your swing right off the bat—or club, rather.

The good thing is you can always use a golf simulator for times when you can’t squeeze a trip, but still need a break from studying for a new career, or work itself. The Phigolf WGT Edition is designed to be your virtual tee buddy, and it lets you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. It’s available on sale for $179 for only one more day as a part of a 4th of July weekend sale.

Featuring a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive simulator enables you to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else. Portable and extremely easy-to-set-up, the gameplay takes place in two equally intuitive apps. Download the popular WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet and get the chance to play on breathtaking photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses. This way, you don’t have to hop on a plane and travel to experience playing on the world’s best fairways and greens.

This simulator is the product of great reviews, including this one from Gerald C, who wrote, ” I LOVE MY PHIGOLF! Looks amazing! All in all great product would recommend.”

If you want to enjoy the awe-inspiring graphics of WGT on a bigger screen, all you have to do is follow your smartphone instructions for screen mirroring to a smart TV. You can also let your family and friends in on the fun with the multiplayer mode available. With over $200,000 raised on Indiegogo, it’s not hard to see why the Phigolf is coveted by golfers everywhere.

And today, you can have one for yourself with this limited-time-only deal. It usually retails for $249, but you can grab it on sale for only $179 for one last day with this 4th of July weekend sale.

Prices subject to change.