It’s time to train your brain

Your brain is like a muscle—and like a powerful one at that. And it’s one of the most important parts of your body to exercise. After all, everything else in your body relies on a properly functioning brain. That’s why some people opt for brain training over weight training (though why not do both?). If you’re interested in taking your mind to the next level, consider investing in some brain training exercises. This app has got you covered.

NeuroNation is a program that offers more than 30 exercises to boost your brain. What does that mean? Well, you can work on your memory, concentration, and reaction time. Folks who play video games may be familiar with the way some games can stimulate your brain. Well, NeuroNation does this in a more focused and intentional way. And for a limited time, you can purchase an annual subscription for more than half off. The subscription is only $39.99, 52 percent less than its usual price of $84.

The app was powered by experts over at the Federal University of Berlin in Germany. The team relies on science to build your brain muscle through targeting certain areas of the brain and even personalizing the training to what works best for you. A simple 20 minutes a day can go a long way. The app provides access to fun games like Sudoku and word puzzles, which are all scientifically proven ways to exercise your brain. One of the coolest features of the app is the NeuroBoosters feature, which consists of little exercise that engage your brain and body to help with a stressful work day.

And it’s shown results. NeuroNation has 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Apple store and 4.6 out of 5 on the Google Play Store. More than 20 million people have downloaded the app—and that’s because it works. Invest in your brain health today by purchasing a one-year subscription to NeuroNation for $39.99. Your brain will thank you.

