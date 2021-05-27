Skip the plastic waste with this must-have lunch gear

Plastic is infiltrating the planet. Microplastics, in particular, are seemingly everywhere these days: the ocean, mountaintops, and even our national parks. Microplastics are a result of larger plastic pieces breaking down. That can be from our clothes, car tires, or single-use plastics. Any one of us who enjoys takeout is guilty of the latter. We don’t have to be, though.

These four lunch gear options make the perfect combination to avoid all forms of single-use utensils. You can bring your own food for lunch and rely on your reusable cups and cutlery to enjoy the meal. Leave the plastic waste behind.



(StackCommerce)

Some reusable cups may also be made with plastic, but you don’t have to worry about that here. Natural wheat husks went into these bad boys. The cups can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid—hot or cold. So you can throw your coffee in there or whatever juice you like to drink alongside your lunch. Like everything else on this list, the cup is BPA-free, biodegradable, and safe for dishwashers, microwaves, and freezers.

Plus, it comes with a nice handle to help you take it on the go. Who doesn’t love practical?

Typically $10, the O-Yaki Ecoware Take-Anywhere Beverage Cup is on sale for $8.99.



(StackCommerce)

There’s no worse way to spoil your lunch than realizing you’re missing a spoon or fork. After all, some meals just can’t be eaten with your hands. (Looking at you, spaghetti!) This flatware set comes with everything you’ll need: fork, spoon, knife, and a carry box. Sushi lovers may miss their chopsticks, but luckily those rarely come in plastic anyway. The carrying case makes these easy to keep in your purse. Even if you don’t need them for lunch every day, it’s worth keeping a set just in case.

A zero-waste lifestyle doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s possible if you get into the habit of keeping a set on you. You can order a few for you—and a few for friends.

Typically $5, the O-Yaki Ecoware Take-Anywhere Flatware Set is on sale for $3.99.



(StackCommerce)

If you’re into bright colors, you’ll love this lunch box. It comes in purple, blue, and pink. It also comes with three different compartments to separate whatever food you want to pack. If you want to bring some dessert, you may not want that mixing with whatever savory meal you’ll be eating. The lunch box offers a convenient option for those who like to bring a few options for lunch. You can also try to use the box to order food to go. Some restaurants welcome reusable containers. It saves them a buck—and prevents further plastic from entering the landfill.

If there’s anything on this list you’ve got to get, the lunch box is it.

Typically $12, the O-Yaki Ecoware Take-Anywhere Lunch Box is on sale for $9.99.



(StackCommerce)

We all need water, so it’s easy to become victim to plastic bottle waste when you’re trying to stay hydrated. Avoid that by investing in a trusty reusable water bottle. These come in another range of colors: green, blue, white, or pink. Like all the other items on this list, the bottles are made with natural wheat husk. You don’t have to worry about any plastic going into the landfill here. Even when the bottle’s life is over, it’s biodegradable because of its material. You’ll want to make sure you pair the earlier cup with a water bottle.

Stay hydrated without polluting the planet.

The O-Yaki Ecoware Take-Anywhere Water Bottle is typically $9, and on sale for $7.99.

Prices subject to change