Save hundreds on these refurbished tablets and laptops on sale this Memorial Day

When it comes to buying electronics, there’s no hard and fast rule that says you have to buy brand new. Why throw your money at the latest versions of gadgets, when there are refurbished versions available that function just as great? Refurbished units won’t be able to make it back into the market without the approval of the manufacturer, so you can rest assured that they’ll last for years. And so if you’re looking to save money, buying refurbished is the way to go.

For Memorial Day, here are refurbished iPads, MacBooks, and Chromebooks on sale for fantastic rates. Just don’t miss out and take your pick:

Featuring a Retina display, an A7 chip, advanced WiFi connectivity, and 10 hours of battery life, this iPad Mini 2 can help you achieve productivity on the move. It also has built-in apps like iPhoto, iMovie, GarageBand, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, so you can execute just about any task you need to accomplish. Typically $399, you can get it for only $189.

Browse, stream, game, and more with this iPad that packs an Apple A7 chip, iOS7, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It pretty much has all the high-tech features you need to keep up with your workday—everyday. It usually retails for $499, but you can get it for only $179.

Achieve productivity on the move without the added bulk with this Chromebook that allows you to browse the internet, write documents, play games, work, and more. It features an 11.6-inch HD quality screen, a high-speed processor, 16GB memory, and multiple ports. Originally $170, you can get it for just $89.

With a 9.7-inch LED-backlit Retina display, this iPad lets you surf the web, watch videos, and view files on a clearer, wider screen. It also features a powerful A9 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of memory, allowing for optimum performance every time. It normally goes for $499, but you can grab it on sale for $236.

This refurbished iPad Pro comes with an expansive 12.9-inch Retina display, nearly double the CPU performance of the iPad Air 2, and refined MultiTouch technology. It lets you game, browse, stream, and enjoy your favorite apps at peak performance, but at a quarter of a price of a new unit. Typically $799, it’s on sale for $399.99.

Many seem to be under the impression that MacBook Airs are inferior to other MacBooks, but this one boasts an Intel Core i5 processor for enhanced processing power and zero lags. With 128GB storage and Intel HD graphics, it’s packed in a razor-thin aluminum case that’s a joy to carry everywhere. Usually retailing for $1499, it’s on sale for $259.99.

With an Intel Pentium dual-core processor, this laptop optimizes your work for better productivity. It also comes equipped with 8GB RAM for faster and smoother performance and 128GB HDD storage that provides enough space to store important files. It’s normally $269, but you can grab it on sale for $239.99.

The more lightweight version of the usual iPad, this iPad Mini 4 comes with a pre-installed iOS 9 and 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor, meaning it can execute just about any task. Take pictures with the built-in 8MP camera, browse content with ease with the multitouch features, and stay connected with the WiFi capability. With this deal, you also get a bunch of accessories, including tempered glass and a snap-on case. Formerly $599, it’s on sale for $234.99.

Another option for the refurbished iPad Mini 4 is this silver variant, which also offers 4G support, allowing you to hop online using your SIM when WiFi isn’t available. It’s usually $729, but you can get it on sale for $289.99.

Boasting a 9.7-inch Retina display, this iPad Pro lets you view your favorite content in stunning detail. It also features 128GB of internal storage for your essential apps and software, as well as a 12MP iSight camera for snapping gorgeous photos on the go. Normally $749, it’s on sale for $299.

Prices subject to change.