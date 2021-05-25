Make muscle pain a thing of the past with these massagers on sale

No one is immune to muscle pain. Whether you just finished a particularly tough workout or worked at a desk all day, your body will incur aches and pains. In fact, for about 20 percent of Americans, the pain they feel is constant.

It’s no wonder that portable massagers available on the market are growing in number to accommodate people who need instant relief. If you want to cut back on your trips to the spa or just need a tool for easy access to comfort, here are some massagers you can snag on sale:

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this massager boasts compression therapy that penetrates deep into your muscles and fascia to boost recovery, mobility, and flexibility. It has a built-in heated hand massager, palm massager, finger massager, and wrist massager, using gentle pressure, heat, and vibration to provide you with arthritis relief and carpal tunnel relief. With five massage modes and five intensity levels, you can easily customize support and comfort for your precious hands. By entering the code RELAX49 at checkout, you can save $49 off its usual price of $119.

Your neck is one of the most sensitive parts of the body, which means it easily incurs pain. But you can get the instant relief you need with this massager that’s engineered to cater to the neck and shoulder, alleviating pain, muscle tension, knots, and more. Equipped with advanced integrating heating function, it transfers heat to your muscles and ligaments, improving blood circulation and soothing pain. Plus, aside from the neck, you can also use it for your back, leg, and waist. It usually retails for $59, but it’s now on sale for $22.95.

This massager comes with four massage heads designed to improve blood circulation, release pain, stress, stiffness, fatigue, and achieve relaxation for your shoulder and neck muscles. Thanks to the TENS pulse technology, it gets deep into the muscle, giving a full massage experience. It’s also designed to have an ergonomic approach, so the massager fits nicely for those who often find themselves in stressful situations. Typically retailing at $109, you can get one on sale for a limited time for $98.95.

Relax your neck muscles anywhere and anytime with his massager that comes with a built-in speed controller. It can massage your neck muscles for instant stress relief, and has various modes to allow for different massage experiences. The best part? It features four massage techniques — tapping, massaging, finger pressing, and kneading. Typically $76, it’s on sale for $68.95.

This cervical massager helps you massage your neck muscle, calf muscle, back, arm, and other parts of your body. It has built-in health magnets that float in all directions to deliver optimum relaxation, as well as six modes to enjoy different massage intensities. Powered by 2 AAA batteries, it’s completely portable, and you won’t need any cable to start using it. Normally $50, it’s now on sale for $45.95.

Engineered to eliminate cervical fatigue, this neck massager comes equipped with microcirculation low-frequency electrical pulse technology that works to restore blood circulation and simulate a real massage experience. It also helps reduce pain and muscle spasms caused by a wide range of conditions, including neck pain and cervical stiffness, pain caused by poor posture, muscular spasm, headache, knotted neck and shoulders, and a whole lot more. Thanks to its U-shaped design, it can be used closer to the skin and can be adjusted according to neck size. Normally $72, it’s currently on sale for $64.95.

You don’t have to head to a spa to enjoy a relaxing stone massage. This massager is reflexology-inspired, comforting aching heels, toes, arches, and ankles. It has motorized rollers that target tense and tired soles, and the oxygenating bubble action creates thousands of calming bubbles to relieve pressure and pain. With the included pumice stone, you can also get rid of dry, dead skin on your feet. Get it for $79.99.

Boasting 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this massager offers soothing relaxation after a long, tiring day. It has different massage mode presets that work to alleviate soreness, along with a heating function and air pressure to amp up the massage experience. With two foot chambers built-in, it’s designed with the utmost comfort in mind. Typically $250, you can grab one on sale for only $119.99.

Ideal for use at home, this massager works wonders for foot pain relief. It has a soothing heat function that relieves aches, knots, and muscle tension on both legs and the feet. It also has various massage modes and adjustable temperatures, accommodating the intensity and heat you prefer depending on what you’re feeling. Typically $79.95, you can get it on sale for $79.95.

It may look like a weighing scale, but this device actually functions as a foot massager. It’s designed to utilize the premise of the ancient therapy of reflexology, sending stimulation through your foot to the corresponding organ or system of the body. The electrical stimulation it delivers then produces circulation, reduces muscle tension, and relieves pain. It also comes with six massage modes and nine intensity levels, allowing it to cater to your unique preferences. Usually $99, it’s on sale for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.