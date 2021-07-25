Reduce muscle strain and pain with these massage guns on sale

Having a masseuse on speed dial is a luxury not many of us enjoy. When we experience muscle soreness and stiffness, we either have to massage ourselves or just pop an Advil and call it a day.

Thankfully, technology has progressed enough to pack massagers into portable devices, allowing us to experience instantaneous relief, 1 RPM at a time. If you want percussive therapy and deep tissue massage at the tip of your fingers, investing in massage guns is the way to go. Here are 10 on sale:

Arguably one of the most versatile percussion massage devices out there, the ExoGun lets you customize your percussive power between high-impact recovery therapy and low-impact deep tissue massage. It features 6 speeds for maximum treatment options, and the built-in percussions are scientifically formulated to optimize the effectiveness of pain relief, enhanced performance, and accelerated muscle recovery. Grab one for yourself for $599.

Equipped with an AI smart chip, the Actigun is the smartest percussion massager, with the ability to deliver a humanized intelligent interactive experience. It analyzes the current condition of your muscle and responds by giving the exact percussive strength you need. It comes with 4 massage heads to suit all your massage needs at any given time, from bigger muscle groups to joint injuries or targeted massage areas. Normally $199, it’s on sale for $54.99.

This multifunctional therapy gun has the capacity to provide a powerful massage to help muscle recovery, relieve stiffness and soreness, promote blood flow, and relieve lactic acid buildup. Sporting 4 interchangeable heads and 6-speed adjustments, you can customize the massage you need to get a soothing treatment every time. Typically $99, it’s on sale for $45.99.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the DynaMini is a pint-sized massage gun that you can take anywhere. It comes with a 70W whisper-soft motor that runs at 2,900 mAh for the perfect balance of size and speed, and it delivers a powerful massage that aids in muscle recovery, relief of stiffness and soreness, and promotion of blood flow. Depending on your needs, you can set the intensity from a toning 900RPM to an intense 3,200RPM deep tissue massage. Grab it on sale for $89.99, an extra $10 off with the code RELAX10.

Massage guns sometimes give off sounds that can be quite off-putting. This compact massage gun works quietly under 40dB, doing all the work while maintaining a quiet operation. It can improve tissue reactivity and stability or strength to create long-lasting soft tissue change and movement efficiency with its 40lbs of pressure, as well as target specific body areas with its 4 massage heads. Usually retailing for $129, grab it on sale for $114.29.

Relief muscle pain anywhere with this portable massage that packs a punch. It features a 4,800mAh rechargeable battery that can operate for about 6-8 hours per charge, along with 5V DC/2 Amp that strokes into muscles 12mm deep, resulting in a stronger massage that gives an in-depth relaxing experience. With an anti-slip silicone grip, it’s easy and comfortable to hold. Normally $179, snag one on sale for $92.99.

This massage gun features a patent-pending Silent Tech Noise reduction and an industrial-grade brushless motor to deliver a deep tissue massage—discreetly. It has accompanying interchangeable attachments for customized professional-grade muscle therapy and varying speed modes that let you choose from the lightest to the strongest pressure. Grab it for $69.99—53 percent off the usual $149.

Combining scientific results with 11mm amplitude, frequency, and thrust, this one can tackle pain relief, mobility improvement, and recovery acceleration. It has 6 strength levels that can activate muscle groups more deeply, 6 adjustable speeds and 12 interchangeable attachments for ultimate customizability, and an ergonomic multi-grip that provides lets you hold the device without straining your hands and arms. Formerly $199, it’s on sale today for $99.99.

An IndieGogo hit, this massage gun packs warm-up technology, hot and cold therapy, and microcurrent function, delivering full-body recovery and relief. The patented theralite warm-up technology helps improve circulation, promotes fast healing of deep tissues, and relieves pain, while the advanced copper head therapy protects you from bacteria, offers skin benefits, and increases circulation. Its deep heat therapy is also perfect for deep muscle penetration for relieving soreness and inflammation. Score one on sale for $83.99—16 percent off the usual $99.

Whenever you need light relaxation, this massager can deliver. It’s designed to deliver a powerful message to help muscle recovery, relieve stiffness and soreness, and promote blood flow. You can set your intensity anywhere from 1,400 RPM to 3,200 RPM, or anywhere in between. With a 24V brushless motor, it provides an almost drop-dead silent massage to use in the office or gym without causing a disturbance. Typically retailing for $99, you can grab it on sale for $79.99.

