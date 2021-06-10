Save 20 percent on this smart LED lamp that you can use both indoors & outdoors

A great desk lamp can drastically transform your workspace in terms of both style and function. Aside from shedding light on your paperwork and your minestrone soup for lunch, they can also have an impact on your mood and productivity. Working in a dim setup will only make you feel extra tired, while being in a well-lit space boosts your energy and makes you more efficient. Not to mention, lamps can also be a design statement—if you know how to select the right one, of course.

The LumiCharge LD is a smart LED lamp that’s perfect for your workspace, as well as your living room, bedroom, and get this: the great outdoors. Multifunctional and incredibly portable, you can get it on sale for 20 percent off for a limited time.

Check it out:

Wherever and whenever you need illumination, this smart LED lamp can do the job. And in addition to that, it has a 10W wireless charging feature to refuel your smartphone, along with a charging base that can easily be adjusted so you can use your phone horizontally or vertically. This makes it ideal for streaming videos, browsing recipes, and playing your favorite playlists and podcasts.

Thanks to smart home integration, you can control the light colors and brightness using just your voice through Alexa or Google Assistant. But there’s also an accompanying app that you can download and use to toggle with the settings. As a bonus, LumiCharge LD also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, so you’ll have no problem blasting your favorite tunes whenever you please.

The LumiCharge LD is the perfect LED lamp for both indoor and outdoor use. It usually retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $54.99. A 2-pack is also available for $99.99—27 percent off the typical retail cost of $138.

Prices subject to change.