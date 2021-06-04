Learn ASL for only $19.99 with this in-depth and comprehensive approach

Learning a new language can be tough, but like with most things in life, you just need the right attitude, passion, and training. So, we might not be able to help you with the former two, but we can definitely set you up for success with this in-depth training bundle that will have learning American Sign Language in a simple, yet effective way. With a total value of $4,179, this educational collection of courses is on sale for just $19.99.

Over 600,000 Americans are deaf or have hearing loss. Many of us have deaf family members or friends, and without the right language skills communicating with each other can be tough. Learning American Sign Language will give you better tools to understand and effectively communicate with someone from the deaf community.

The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle has 21 courses, which are broken down into 1,161 lessons. Upon subscribing to this comprehensive bundle, will learn the basics such as the ASL alphabet step-by-step, fingerspelling, and you will practice useful recognition exercises. Once you’ve mastered each step, you can move on to the next lesson and grow your vocabulary with informative lessons and helpful instruction. Learn food vocabulary, parent and child phrases, everyday words and sayings, countries and sentences, plus a whole lot more

Each course has been highly reviewed and maintains ratings of 4.9 stars or higher. The instruction company behind this sensational bundle, Able Lingo has successfully taught customized English and American Sign Language courses to students from around the world. A former police officer and federal investor, company founder, Michael Honkanen created Able Lingo. He is TESOL and TEFL certified. He also has graduate and undergraduate degrees in Spanish and Criminal Justice.

You can learn so much from home these days, and a new language is as accessible as ever. Take advantage of the curation and knowledge behind this educational bundle, especially while it’s available at such an enviable rate. The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle is valued $4,179, and available for just $19.99 — that’s a drop-off of 99 percent.

