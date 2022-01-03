Movie theaters are back with a vengeance. Film lovers and casual viewers are now coming in droves to their local cinemas to watch new releases. After all, there’s nothing like watching a movie on a massive screen along with an audience and an overpriced popcorn in hand. Understandably, there are also those who want to stick with streaming at home out of convenience, which just proves how the pandemic had drastically changed people’s movie viewing habits.

If you’re part of the latter and would rather stay at home to watch your favorite shows, you can still mimic the cinematic experience by upgrading your home theater. Investing in a projector is one of the easiest ways to do that, and this Cyber Week, you can grab the 1080p Mini Full HD LCD Projector for 32% off.

At first glance, this projector may not seem capable of beaming a large display due to its size, but it’s actually engineered to project large screens from 20″ to 120″ wide into small rooms. It can display 480×30 and 1920×1080 resolution, offering impressive image quality that’s almost as good as those in cinemas. It adjusts according to the size of the room’s walls and has multiple input ports for different video and audio sources. Its ports include AV, HDMI, VGA, memory card, USB, and more.

Apart from a fantastic display, this projector also delivers excellent sound. It has a built-in stereo external speaker that allows for an enjoyable sound experience. You no longer have to hook it up to a separate speaker. Plus, since it’s portable, you can easily carry it from point A to point B.

Ideal for presentations, entertainment, and even gaming, you can pick up the 1080p Mini Full HD LCD Projector for 32% off. It normally retails for $149, but you can grab it on sale for $101.95 with the special code.

Prices subject to change.