Improve your workouts with this in-ear technology at a fraction of the price–limited time only

Exercise…it is the bane of the human existence—a necessary evil if you will, and without it our quality of life sucks. What if we told you there was a better way to get through your next run or weight training session? Well, listen up because these 4.6 Amazon star-rated bad boys make working out not only tolerable but are guaranteed to up your output.

The JBL Endurance RUN: Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones have a FlipHook design, FlexSoft ear tips, TwistLock technology, and more. Typically going for $19, you can score a pair for nearly 25 percent off at just $14.99 for a limited time.

If you are wondering what headphones have to do with workout ease, it’s quite simple. Listening to music or an energy-boosting podcast is proven to improve cardiovascular output up to 15 percent. Yup, it’s true. You can make your workouts better and more effective with the right music, and what’s a musical experience without quality sound?

Results matter, and when you have the perfect headphones, nothing is standing in-between you and your workout. The JBL Endurance RUN comes with a FlipHook™ design that adapts an in-ear or behind-the-ear fit for added convenience. In addition, a comfortable combination of FlexSoft™ ear tips and TwistLock™ technology means these buds are guaranteed never to hurt or fall out. And if you thought a little sweat or rain was going to ruin your run, think again. Thanks to IPX5 sweatproof, JBL Endurance RUN headphones keep up with your every step, while an in-line microphone and remote ensures you’re never reaching into your pocket to answer calls.

Get the JBL Endurance RUN: Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones for the limited time price of $14.99 (reg. $19), a discount of 24 percent.

Prices subject to change.