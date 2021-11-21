Hemp oil and CBD oil are two of the best health products that have been introduced in the market. They both have a lot of similarities but still, there is a difference between them that is important to mention. For this reason, we will be going through each one in specific so you can know which one is better for your needs.

So before we head on to the difference, let us first understand what these products are and how they work.

Hemp oil is also called hemp seed oil as it is extracted from the seeds of a cannabis plant which belongs to the same family as other marijuana plants. It was only recently that growing hemp was made legal in some countries and states due to the industrial purposes and benefits it provides.

While CBD also comes from the same cannabis plant family, hemp oil is not the same as CBD oil as it does not contain psychoactive cannabinoids that give users a high feeling. Instead, hemp oil only consists of beneficial nutrients such as omega fatty acids that play a crucial role in maintaining health and wellbeing.

CBD oil, on the other hand, is a well-rounded product that consists of cannabidiol which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. It contains a high number of minerals and vitamins that greatly contribute to good health and wellbeing. Unlike hemp oil which can be taken orally or applied topically on the skin, CBD oil is usually taken through an e-cigarette, in the form of droplets, or by vaping. This enables it to easily get absorbed into your bloodstream and be delivered directly to your brain and body for fast benefits.

CBD oil has become very popular in recent years due to its wide range of health benefits. Below are some of the reasons why it is one of the best products you should consider taking.

CBD Oil Benefits

It fights anxiety and depression CBD oil has been found to contain antidepressant properties that can help fight off depression, stress, and anxiety. This makes it an excellent choice for people who are suffering from mood swings or feel down most of the time.

Improves heart health Heart problems have been on the rise in recent years which is why it is important to take a product that will work to keep things in check. CBD oil has been found to improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and increasing blood circulation throughout your body.

Provides relief from pain If you are looking for a natural remedy for pain, CBD oil will be the best choice. It is effective in relieving pain caused by different health conditions like arthritis and cancer. Aside from that, it also minimizes body ache due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Helps fight off seizures Taking CBD oil has been found to help people who are suffering from seizures as it binds with cannabinoid receptors that help control and limit the number of seizures a person has daily.

Boosts cognitive health Studies have shown that CBD oil can greatly contribute to brain health as it encourages healthy cell growth throughout your body, which is why it is always advised to people who are experiencing memory loss or unable to focus and concentrate properly. It also contains neuroprotective properties that can help protect your brain against injuries.

Helps in weight management CBD oil is taken by people who are struggling to lose weight or maintain their current body mass index. It does this by decreasing the production of fat cells and triglycerides, allowing you to achieve a healthy body weight without too much struggle.

It helps battle cancer If you or someone you know is struggling with cancer, CBD oil will be the best product for this case. It has been found to slow down and prevent the growth of tumors in different types of cancers such as skin cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, brain tumor, and breast cancer among others.

7 Best Items

Verma Farms Penguin CBD Batch CBD Sunday Scaries Leaf Remedys R+R Medicinals Medterra

Hemp Oil vs CBD Oil: What’s The Difference?

Hemp oil and CBD oil come from the same cannabis family but that is pretty much where their similarities end. You will notice how they offer different benefits, interact with your body in different ways, and how you should use them. However, both products do share a major commonality; they are both known to ease pain and help you relax.

What Makes Hemp Oil Different From CBD Oil?

There is a big difference between hemp oil and CBD oil which you can read about below:

Hemp oil is made from pressing seeds of the hemp plant whereas CBD oil comes from extracting a certain part of the entire cannabis plant including the flowers, leaves, and stalks.

Hemp oil is pressed from hemp seeds, which contain high amounts of protein and fiber. On the other hand, CBD oil is extracted using a solvent such as carbon dioxide or butane. This extracts fats and other compounds from cannabis plants to create a concentrated product that has a higher amount of cannabinoids.

The CBD oil market has grown tremendously in the past few years. You can now find CBD oil being sold in certain health food stores, beauty shops, and even as a part of a regular diet at some restaurants. Hemp oil has not been shown to have the same effects as pure CBD oil.

CBD oil has been found to contain less of the psychoactive compound THC which is why it does not give you a ‘high’ feeling. Hemp oil, on the other hand, contains higher amounts of THC.

The side effects are different when using CBD oil compared with hemp oil. People who use hemp oil can experience some side effects like dry mouth, low blood pressure, light headedness, and drowsiness. On the other hand, CBD oil does not cause any of these unwanted effects making it more preferred by most people who are looking for pain relief.

Hemp oil is known to help with treating skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema because of its moisturizing properties. CBD oil has not been shown to have this same effect.

You can use hemp oil on your skin, but that is where its benefits end. CBD oil, on the other hand, is used in various beauty products such as lotions and creams, shampoos, soaps, etc. because it helps with pain relief without having any psychoactive effects. Hemp oil has not been shown to help with pain relief.