Lower your golf score with this portable and easy-to-use device

It’s no surprise golf has become one of the most popular sports on the planet, not only do you get to enjoy the beautiful scenery and great friends, it’s a game where you don’t have to be perfect. Sure, hitting those 18 holes as much as possible can be exhilarating and sometimes, frustrating. That’s why it’s so important to employ the necessary must-have golf gadgets that are guaranteed to improve your game.

For example, this cool little device is the perfect companion to help you swing with more accuracy and more. The GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder has automatic course and hole recognition and can fit in your pocket so you can take it with you anywhere. It typically lists for $119, but you can pick one up on sale for a limited time at just $79.99.

With a 4.45 star rating on Amazon, the GB VOICE2 by GOLFBUDDY will help you get your yardages faster. How so, you ask? It’s a talking GPS device that reads your distances to the front, back, and center of the green at the push of a button.

The GB VOICE2 is a must-have companion for any golfer who wants a small lightweight device that can clip on, so you can head out onto the course easily. It’s compact and portable design frees you from the hassle of carrying around and trying to read a traditional laser rangefinder, but still clued up on their distances for club selection. The GB VOICE2 by GOLFBUDDY is a simple and easy-to-use device with genuinely useful features to help any golfer on the course lower their score. What are you waiting for?

Get The GOLFBUDDY Voice 2 Talking GPS Rangefinder for $79.99 (reg. $119), a discount of 32 percent.

Prices subject to change.