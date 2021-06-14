Make Father’s Day extra special this year with these gift ideas

Your dad probably wouldn’t mind if he got another mug, another tie, or another cozy pair of socks for Father’s Day this year. But wouldn’t it be nice to shake things up and give him something that will truly surprise him?

Give the father figures in your life gifts they’d actually use AND enjoy. Whether your pops is a curious chef or a techie, he might enjoy some of these unique gift ideas on sale for an extra 20 percent off. Just don’t forget to key in the code WELOVEDAD.

Cooking Deals

If your dad loves his alcohol, this 6-in-1 opener lets him open any beer or wine bottle with absolute ease. It has an anti-skid rubber material and incredibly easy to use, making it perfect even for those with delicate hands. It usually goes for $24, but you can get it on sale for $14.39 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Should your dad have some leftover wine, this saver cap electronically seals any opened bottle, preserving its characteristics, spicy notes, or the fruity flavor and floral feel. It can work on all-size bottles, and you’ll have no trouble storing it in the fridge even if it’s attached. Normally $69, it’s on sale for $23.96 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Your dad can dominate any cookout with this portable fire pit and grill set that’s easy to set up and transport anywhere. It boasts durable construction for longevity and is resistant to corrosion, making it last for years. With velcro padded handles, you can touch or transfer the pit even when it’s hot. Get it on sale for $207.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Your old man will never serve raw meat again with this award-winning thermometer. Equipped with dual temperature sensors, it monitors both the ambient and internal temperature of the meat. You can overlook your cook on the go, so long as you have access to the MeatStick app. Plus, thanks to the sophisticated algorithm, it’s never been easier to calculate the remaining time until the meat is perfect to eat. Snag it on sale for only $78.39 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Ideal for rotisserie smokers and cookers, this dual-sensor probe gives readings of the internal temperature of the meat and the chamber temperature. Its 5-minute charge time can last 4 to 12 hours of use, but you can easily refuel with the accompanying charging dock. It typically retails for $79, but you can get it on sale for $54.39 for a limited time.

Tech Deals

Let your dad drown out the noisy world with this pair of earpods featuring noise cancellation technology. It provides sharp HD voice and music output, and has a touch sensor that makes it easy to answer or disconnect calls and adjust the volume of the music. With a LED indicator, it also shows much power is left on the connected device. A value of $49, it’s currently on sale for $39.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

He can also jam to his favorite songs with this mini speaker. While it may be small, it produces effective and clear sound as large speakers do. It delivers continuous play for 4 hours, and if you connect it with two or more of the same speakers, you can enjoy an enhanced, surround sound effect. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $19.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

You can’t give your dad a time machine, but you can give him this Bluetooth speaker that is designed after a retro gramophone. On top of adding a retro look to any room and serving as a conversation starter, it also offers crisp sound quality. You can either use it to play music via Bluetooth, or you can insert a memory card that holds your tunes. Get it for only $31.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Now if your pop likes his music loud, this speaker can do the job. As you can tell by the name, it features big stereo quality with its 50W speakers and 3 sound modes. It can deliver high-quality, deep bass sound, and with TWS technology, you can pair it with 1 more HD-Max speaker to enjoy volume and surround sound. Normally $189, you can grab it on sale for $129.59 with the code WELOVEDAD.

If he wants something more compact, this 5th generation iPad is perfect. It lets you surf the web, watch videos, or view files on a 2048×1536 LED-backlit Retina display. Powered by a dual-core 1.8 GHz Apple A9 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of flash memory storage, you can complete tasks and store files with ease without worrying about a decline in performance. It also has dual cameras, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for optimum productivity. With the code WELOVEDAD, you can get it for $263.99.

This iPad air allows for next-level browsing, all thanks to its 1.5GHz processor that can open applications quickly. It sports a 32GB capacity for storing essentials, and its supremely thin construction makes it an ideal travel companion. It normally retails for $699, but you can get it for $319.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

You also won’t go wrong with a MacBook Pro, and this particular model is equipped to handle work and play with its powerful 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and a 13.3-inch widescreen display. Your old man can use it to browse the internet, check emails, watch a movie, write documents, FaceTime the family, and play his favorite video games. With a maximum of 16GB SSD storage, it delivers fast and smooth performance. Get it for $879.99 with the code WELOVEDAD.

Your dad can have movie nights anytime he wants with this streaming stick. Compatible with any mobile device, it can mirror or stream your display to any TV, projector, or monitor wirelessly. Just plug, connect, and mirror, and you can enjoy media on a large screen using Miracast, DLNA, and Airplay mode. Get your hands on one for only $15.96 with the code WELOVEDAD.

