15 gear and software deals to improve your WFH setup and boost productivity

It’s becoming more and more apparent that working from home is here to stay. What seemed to be a temporary solution at first is now looking like it will be a long-term status quo for many Americans across the country.

Even though there are organizations that are trying to go back to their pre-pandemic ways, many have also enjoyed the flexibility remote working offers and have chosen to adopt it fully. If you don’t think you are stepping foot inside an office building anytime soon, the least you can do is upgrade your WFH set up to boost your productivity.

Here are 15 options, all on sale:

Tech Gear

Even if you’re going out less than you did before, your mobile phone is most likely still the dirtiest thing you own. Fortunately, this device has the capacity to kill 99.99% of the germs on your mobile device, thanks to its UV-C lights that irradiate and destroy the DNA of bacteria and viruses in just 6 minutes and 30 seconds. You can also use it to sterilize other small essentials, including keys, watches, sunglasses, and even masks. Normally $125, it’s on sale for $99.99.

A 2019 Red Dot Design Award winner, the EvaChill EV-500 is engineered to drop the air temperature in your area by up to 59 degrees in just 10 minutes or less. All you have to do is fill the water tank, connect to a power supply, and the cartridge will absorb large amounts of water and lower the air temperature around you—no heat exhausted at all. With this deal, not only will you get the personal AC, but you’ll also have a replacement cartridge. Grab the package on sale for $99.

If you don’t feel like working in your home office and want a change of environment, you can set up a workspace anywhere with this bundle. It comprises of everything you need to be productive, including the espresso Display, an award-winning 5.5mm thin touchscreen designed for work and play, and a Flip Case that protects your espresso Display while working as an adjustable stand. It also features a MountGo for easily mounting your display in and out of your home, and espresso Touch Software that transforms your current device into an intuitive touch screen. When bought separately, everything included in the bundle would set you back $506, but for a limited time, you can get the set on sale for $456.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this device is a writer’s best friend. It’s specifically designed to help the modern writer stay focused and maximize productivity. No browser, no email, and no notifications whatsoever—it’s just you, your thoughts, and this device. It features an E Ink display that uses ambient light that’s easy on the eyes and won’t wash out under direct sunlight and comes with a full-size scissor-switch keyboard that’s optimized for typing feel with its superb tactile response. Plus, with internal flash storage, it can hold over a million pages of drafts. Usually retailing for $499, grab it on sale for $20 off with the code FREEWRITE20.

Chargers

The worst thing about having multiple devices is accumulating cable clutter when charging. A simple solution would be using a device like this 4-in-1 wireless charger, a stand that can be rotated 360 degrees to refuel multiple gadgets. Equipped with advanced automatic control technology and safeguards against overcharging, it’s compatible with Apple and Android cables and devices. Best of all, its ergonomic design hides pesky cables, making your desk or nightstand neat and organized. Normally $60, it’s on sale for only $40.95.

Now if you wish to have a power hub instead to accommodate more devices, this is an excellent option. The One Power comes with 5 outlets and 3 USB ports, allowing you to plug in multiple gadgets, from your smartphones to televisions. With clean power filtration and 900 joules protection, not only does it remove harmful waves and noise, but it also absorbs excess power to keep your electronics safe from electrical bursts and surges. For a limited time, you can get it for $27.99.

And if you want to charge in style, the NYTSTND QUAD TRAY Wireless Charging Station boasts premium-class wood and high-quality leather and bamboo, designed to blend into any environment. Capable of wireless charging three devices at once, it has a 5-coil full surface charging area for two Qi-compatible devices, as well as a built-in original Apple Watch charger. It also has a tray area for your wallets, keys, and other items. Get it for $191.99.

Desks

Make your WFH experience healthier with this adjustable desk converter that lets you switch between sitting and standing throughout the day. It sits on top of your current desk, so there’s no need to worry about any additional installation requirements. It adjusts to your preferred comfort level with gas spring force and height locking mechanism, while its 32-inch top surface provides space for a single/dual monitor or a laptop. It’s usually $149, but you can get it on sale for $134.99.

For a full-blown standing desk, that DeskStand is designed to improve your posture and straighten your back muscles, allowing you to stay focused for longer. There’s a 10-slot ladder unit for enhanced height adjustability and a bottom shelf that can be lowered to adapt to a sitting position. Plus, with the built-in cable manager and device holder, you can keep your devices and cables organized. Save 34 percent on this standing desk and get it for only $149.99.

Software

With the slew of online meetings you attend in a day, there may be times where pertinent information falls through the cracks. But with Pinstriped, you can easily capture value from these meetings by keeping focused on the actions and decisions from your work-related conversations. It lets you organize content in talking points, files, links, decisions, and action items, and enables you to share notes, content, and action items with just a click. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription for only $39.99.

You no longer have to buy multiple apps just to get premium features for digital marketing. The Zuitte comes packed with over 50 apps and tools that modern entrepreneurs like you actually need. Built from the ground up by a group of dropshippers, Amazon FBA Sellers, SMMA Owners, YouTubers, social influencers, private label brand owners, and more, it lets you do everything from researching your competitors to analyzing customer behavior to automating social media platforms to even tracking inventory and controlling finances. With a value of $9,480, you can get Zuitte for just $199 for a limited time.

Browse the internet in peace with this VPN. Aside from giving you anonymity and bypassing censorship, it also lets you defeat content restrictions to deliver unlimited access to content viewing, gaming, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world. The Network Accelerator feature, it speeds up the internet for the best online experience. Grab a 3-year subscription on sale for $89.99.

Built for marketers, Sellful is a website builder, CRM, and SEO platform all in one. You can use it to build anything from simple websites to complex workflows to automate your business in just a few clicks. It also has all the bells and whistles to help you manage everything from email and social media marketing to even payroll and invoicing. You can enjoy features like a white label website builder, online shop, CRM, ERP, marketing, memberships, invoicing, appointments, online courses, project manager, and point of sale functions — all depending on your chosen Sellful Plan. And for a limited time, you can get the basic plan for just $79.

SEO work can get quite tedious, but with GuinRank, you can write engaging content that will rise up the ranks without doing much legwork. It offers a tool kit that enables you to analyze your competitors’ keyword content and provides numerous ideas to write articles that easily lead to search results. Not only that, but it also helps in keyword and page analysis, ideation, article composition, and more. And with the text editor, you’ll get to make your content crystal-clear for Google’s AI, inspiring top results in various search engines with few or no backlinks. Grab a 2-year subscription for only $59.99.

The AirPods work seamlessly with iPhones, but with Mac? Not so much. Unless, of course, you have the AirBuddy, which lets you see the current status of your earphones right away by opening its case next to your Mac. It also helps you instantly connect and play your Mac’s audio through your Airpods, change listening modes, and get an overview of all your nearby devices. For a limited time, you can get it for only $8.99.

