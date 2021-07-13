Prepare for time travel with this flux capacitor

It feels like every day, we get one step closer to figuring out the science behind time travel. In April, for instance, a physicist tried to use scientific theories to explain warp speed time travel. The possibilities are endless when scientists put their mind to something. Until then, why not let your imagination run wild?

For those who watched the critically acclaimed, classic film “Back to the Future,” thoughts of time travel not only trigger nostalgia—they may also trigger longing. That’s why it’s worth picking up this Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit on sale for just $54.99 (reg. $64).

Now you can have your own working flux capacitor with animated LED lights, built using genuine LEGO® bricks! Everything you need is included with this easy-to-build kit. Though the capabilities of the flux capacitor are completely fictional and purely fun, there’s no shame in indulging in some sci-fi. After all, if you like building LEGO weapons or spaceships, why not use LEGOs to build a make-believe time travel machine?

The easy-to-build kit comes with a complete set of 18 LEGO bricks, a ready-to-go circuit board, and LED lights so you can get your nerd on. It’s a welcome invitation to channel your inner Doc Brown. The kit comes with full instructions to guide the process and ensure you can build something worthy of a journey through time and space. Oh, and it also will arrive with a battery pack to turn the flux capacitor’s lights on or off.

Who doesn’t love LEGOs? This makes for a perfect gift for any “Back to the Future” fans or lovers of science fiction. It’s a cute little item that could sit on a person’s desk or provide a little inspiration when the present isn’t quite where you wanna be.

The Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit is 15 percent off for a limited time, costing you only $54.99, Get it while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.