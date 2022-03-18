12 items featured at CES that you can get your hands on right now

Every year, a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) happens in Las Vegas, delighting tech geeks everywhere. This annual event is an exponentially cooler and much more massive version of a science fair, as it features the latest in consumer technology. Here, one can find brand spanking new technology driven by innovation, and a majority of the products eventually get mass-produced and sold to the public.

More often than not, the items come off as pricey. But, lucky for you, you can get your hands on some of these CES darlings at massive discounts. Check out this sale:

No longer will you have to be distracted by your smartphone notifications when using the GPS with this heads-up display device. The HUDWAY Glass produces a 20-percent larger display from your phone, allowing you to see navigation, speedometer, or any other HUD app with a crystal clear picture. Typically retailing for $59, you can score it on sale for $49.95.

If you’re the type who often misplaces their belongings, just slap on the Chipolo and then the accompanying app can help you locate them. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, allowing for hands-free item tracking. Formerly $100, you can grab a 4-pack for only $74.99.

If you want to get inked but aren’t a big fan of needles, the Prinker S lets you design your own blackwork tattoos and put commitment-free, painless temporary tattoos on your skin. You can design or select over 5,000 designs on the mobile app, and then print and apply the FDA-compliant cosmetic ink that’s waterproof, lasts up to 3 days, and is soap washable. It normally goes for $448, but you can grab it on sale for $379.95.

Improve your putt game right at home with this simulator that lets you play an immersive game anywhere. It comes with a sensor and swing and breathtaking graphics, so you can play an exciting game whenever, wherever. Get it for $249.

Specifically designed for musicians, the Soundbrenner is packed with state-of-the-art technology to remove the hassle from your regular practice and help you improve your skills with its powerful, distinct vibrations. Aside from your wrist, you can wear it on your chest, thigh, or wherever you prefer. You can also connect it to up to five devices and play tighter together than ever before. Usually retailing for $119, you can grab it on sale for $99.

Rated Amazon’s Choice with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, this device receives every radio wavelength—AM and FM with RDS, LW, and SW—functioning as an international radio receiver. It picks up VHF aircraft band and single sideband and includes a PLL tuner so your AM signal is strong and clear. Normally $179, it’s on sale for $149.99 for a limited time.

Unlike traditional baby monitors, the Nursery Pal Deluxe doubles as an interactive viewer for children to use as they grow, displaying videos, picture books, and games. It boasts a 1,000-foot range, allows for quick pans, tilts, and zooms, and can be moved from room to room with ease with the wireless design. It typically goes for $199, but you can get it on sale for $179.99.

You no longer have to worry about procuring various adapters when you go places. The nomadplug, which is a recipient of the 2021 International Business Times Best Product and helmed CES Innovation Honoree, is specifically designed to work in all 195 countries. It has various connectors and delivers fast charging capability. Usually $55, it’s on sale for $49.99.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these glasses are the definition of multifunctional. Not only can it protect your sight, but it also enables you to listen to music, make phone calls, and control Siri or Alexa with its built-in micro speakers and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Normally $199, you can grab it on sale for $99.99.

Take better vlogs and selfies with this mount that comes with auto-tracking technology to follow your every move. It comes with a remote control that serves as your personal cameraman and it’s lightweight enough to be taken on your adventures. Formerly $109, it’s on sale for $99.99.

Unleash your inner Beth Harmon with this smart chessboard engineered with intelligent AI to quickly adjust to your skill level. With built-in lights on the board, it guides you through your moves and warns you against errors. It also has an integrated coach to allow for an enhanced playing experience. Normally $249, you can grab it on sale for $225.

An exciting addition to your home bar, office, dorm room, or anywhere else that could use some retro gaming, this Countercade is packed with Marvel games like Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom, allowing up to two players game to their heart’s content. It comes with two full-size controls, a vibrant 8-inch screen, a light-up marquee, and a headphone jack. The best part is there are no quarters needed to play. Typically $229, you can get it on sale for $179.99.

Prices subject to change.