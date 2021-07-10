Recover faster with this full leg massager, now $89 off

How much time do you spend on your feet? Without knowing it, you’re likely standing or walking for over six hours each day. This places an extreme amount of pressure on your feet, ankles, and knees. The knee joint is actually one of the largest joints in your body, connecting the thigh bone to the shin bone. It is also the joint that’s most prone to injury — ligaments, tendons, and cartilage within your knee are all susceptible to wear and tear.

The personalized compression therapy of a full leg massager is a great way to loosen up tight spots and undo the damage caused by the time spent on your feet. Consider the Exogun Wrap, which utilizes a proprietary negative pressure air compression massage system designed to invigorate and speed up the recovery process for your legs, while providing a relaxing and rejuvenating experience for the body. It’s usually $199, but through limited-time savings opportunity, it’s on sale for only $109.99.

The advanced pneumatic compression technology is combined with a heating system to soothe sore muscles. The heat opens blood vessels, which can assist the healing process and alleviate leg pain. It improves circulation and reduces soreness and fatigue by flushing out metabolic wastes and navigating oxygenated blood to your legs. Additionally, some arthritis pain from stiff leg joints can benefit from heat as blood flow increases.

The Exogun Wrap’s 18-point precise control allows you to customize your treatment by adjusting the pressure, massage styles, and heating levels to fit your needs, workout, and compression tolerance. It’s lightweight and portable enough to travel with, and easy to clean when you get back home. While you can find plenty of other accessories to alleviate joint pain, the Exogen Wrap is specifically designed for relief in your legs.

The massager really is the perfect present for any loved one in discomfort, but there’s not much time to take advantage of these savings. The Exogun Wrap: Full Leg Massager, normally $199, is on sale today for just $109.99.

