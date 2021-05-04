Name your price for this set Adobe Creative Cloud training courses

Adobe has long been the supreme leader when it comes to creative software. Everyone knows at least one app that’s part of the growing slate of programs, but not everyone is adept at navigating them. But with proper training, you can unleash the potential these apps have— and you can create anything.

The Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle delivers over 70 hours of Adobe Creative Cloud instruction, getting you to grips with the roster of Adobe’s most popular apps—Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and XD. For a limited time, you can get the set of lectures on sale for a price you pick (more on this later).

Comprised of eight jam-packed courses, this package will familiarize you with the different apps and their features, and how you can create various design projects using the many tools available. Instructed by expert graphic designers, animators, and editors, you’ll receive step-by-step instruction as to how to make the most out of the programs.

You can expect to learn how to manipulate all sorts of images on Photoshop, put together intuitive websites with XD, edit high-quality videos with Premiere Pro, master motion graphics with After Effects, and create gorgeous designs with Illustrator. Each course included has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, so you know you’re getting premium instruction.

For those who like to stay charged and plugged in, the Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle will help you maximize your digital imprint. Instead of just consuming content, now you’ll be ready to create.

Now, you can pay what you want to get all these courses, and if your price is higher than the average, then you’ll gain access to the entire set. If not, don’t worry, you’ll still take home something great. If you happen to beat the highest price, your name will be entered in an epic giveaway, in which you can win $5k in cash.

Prices subject to change.