Cyber Monday Sale: deals on wellness and fitness gifts for up to 90 percent off

While it’s nice to make buying presents a priority when major sales surrounding Black Friday and Thanksgiving take over the world, it’s also important to shop for ways to treat yourself. Here are 12 of the best deals on wellness and fitness, all on sale during a special Cyber Monday Sale.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store, this app is designed to help you lose weight, track water intake, get personal trainer advice, receive a personal diet plan, and more. It offers personalized exercises and dispenses recipes according to your preferences, so you can achieve all your fitness goals. Grab a lifetime subscription for only $23.99 (MSRP $1,200) with code CMSAVE40.

Rated Amazon’s Choice at 4.7 out of 5 stars, this exercise machine delivers whole-body vibrations that can calm the nervous system and relieve stress and pain throughout your body. With its built-in 200W motor, it’s capable of providing powerful and gentle therapeutic vibrations, facilitating your body’s ability to regenerate cells. It’s normally $224, you can snag it on sale for $119.99 with code CMSAVE20.

User-friendly, portable, and functional, this diffuser is designed to spread mist to prevent dry air. It also has built-in lighting for adding ambiance to your room and a 4-timer setting that lets you set specific cycles. It typically retails for $59, but you can get it on sale for $39.99 with code CMSAVE20.

Stay on top of your daily activities with this smartwatch that has a wide range of health monitoring features. It allows you to track your temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen level, and even your step count, calorie, and distance. Typically retailing for $89, you can snag it on sale for $22.39 with code CMSAVE20.

Ditch the Q-tips and get rid of ear wax properly with this smart remover that lets you scoop out ear wax safely. With a built-in 3-megapixel camera, it lets you see a full view of your ear canal. It normally retails for $62, but you can get it on sale for $31.99 with code CMSAVE20.

Boasting a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Google Play, The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels features both an advanced dynamic workout system and an advanced meal planner system. It delivers over 800 workout exercises shot in HD video, ranging from basic to advanced. Score a lifetime subscription for $149.99 (reg. $449).

This compression leg massager features 6 massage modes and 3 intensity levels, delivering customized support and relief. Thanks to air compression therapy, it helps improve poor circulation and provides vein support for healthy legs. Originally $194, you can get it for $103.99 with code CMSAVE20.

Ultrahuman is an award-winning fitness platform designed by athletes, sleep coaches, and psychologists to help you work out efficiently and sleep and meditate better. With its extensive collection of HIIT classes, yoga, running, marathon training, meditation, bedtime stories, sleep tools, and brain music, it aims to improve your overall wellbeing. It’s typically $399, but you can get it on sale for $29.99 with code CMSAVE40.

Openfit is an app that combines fitness, nutrition, and wellness in one place. In the platform, you can select from a wide range of structured programs, create customized meal plans, access thousands of healthy yet tasty recipes, and track your calories and macros. Grab a 3-year premium subscription for only $101.97 (MSRP $288) with code CMSAVE40.

Equipped with a 360-degree H13 HEPA filter, this air purifier is capable of removing 99 percent of particles circulating in your space, including smoke, dust, odors, pet dander, TOVC, and air pollution. With its compact, powerful design, it can fit in most cup holders and purifies spaces up to 160 square feet. Formerly $119, you can get it on sale for $75.99 with code CMSAVE20.

Featuring a MAX 1.69-inch full-color touchscreen display and a bunch of health monitoring features, this smartwatch makes it easy to track your sleep fitness and health vitals and receive calls, chats, or texts. Designed with an IP67 waterproof rating, it can withstand up to 1m of brief immersion. Key in CMSAVE20 at checkout to get it on sale for $47.99 (MSRP $219).

Enjoy a relaxing spa day at home with this blanket engineered to help burn fat, accelerate metabolism, promote systemic blood circulation, and more. It delivers far-infrared heat that diffuses deep into human cells, burning fat as temperature rises. It usually goes for $339, but you can get it for $135.99 with code CMSAVE20.

