Fuel your children’s curiosity with this award-winning language learning app

Let’s face it, it can be hard to keep kids occupied sometimes. With summer just around the corner, there is going to be a lot of downtime and we are going to find ourselves reaching for those electronic devices to fill our kids overwhelmingly empty schedules. With this in mind, it’s important to consider what apps are safe, kid-friendly, and stimulating.

Ultimately, the best kind of apps are the ones that provide educational value while posing as fun and entertaining. Curious World is just one such app. 2017 winner of Kidscreen and Teacher’s Choice Award, Curious World is a premium early learning app for kids, and right now a year-long subscription is on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $95).

This app has reimagined screen time to encourage offscreen active play, fuel curiosity, and boost academic skills in 4 – 8 year olds.

Curious World also gives you access to hundreds of live-action shows, curriculum based learning games, and engaging story times. It promotes active screen time, creative play, and provides co-viewing content the whole family will enjoy. With Curious World, kids are free to explore their learning interests, hobbies, and build their self-confidence. Your kids will be entertained and develop skills they need for life, like understanding their emotions, problem-solving, and exploring possible future outcomes.

With a stellar 4.15 star review on App Store, it’s no surprise this app is designed for children and loved by parents. Your kids have a lifetime of exploration and growth a head of them. Do them a favor, and introduce them to a fun and interactive language-learning process, so when they grow up, traveling and networking and connecting will all be easier.

A year-long subscription to Curious World Language Learning App for Kids retails for $95 ,and is on sale for $19.99, a discount of 79 percent.

Prices subject to change.