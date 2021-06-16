Here’s how to create the portable workstation of your dreams

Even if you aren’t working from home on a permanent basis, there will be times you find yourself reaching for your computer to solve some work issues from home. Having a portable workstation can be a game-changer. Whether you are at home full-time or simply pulling an all-nighter to save the company, these two products will make your WFH experience enviable. And, what’s more? These products ship globally so wherever you are, whoever you are, you can score one of these super lightweight, multifunctional, and portable screen monitors.

Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display

Why use one, when you can use two! The Ofiyaa is a super lightweight, multifunctional, and portable screen laptop monitor that can be attached to your laptop as a second screen, boosting your productivity while working anywhere. Its multiple display modes let you choose either to display the same or different content on your three screens.

Ofiyaa carries an 11.6″ screen with a 16:9 FHD high-definition display and a resolution of 1920x1080P that allows you to run all kinds of software on all three screens at very nice picture quality. Compatible with every OS, Ofiyaa is consistent. Its adjustable screen parameter setting lets you adjust the screen’s brightness, saturation, hue, backlight, and more. It’s so slim, compact, and portable — it can stay on your laptop even when you aren’t using it. Pick up one of these bad boys and let work commence!

The Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display is $249.99 (reg. $299), a discount of 16 percent.

Ofiyaa Portable Tri Screen

And, then, why have two, when you can have three?! Like Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display, the Ofiyaa is a super lightweight, (weighing in at only 2lbs) multifunctional, and portable dual-screen laptop monitor that allows you to build your personal mobile workstation quickly. It is well-designed as a productivity tool that can turn your one-screen laptop into a triple-screen one.

You can choose to display the same or different content on your three screens with multiple display modes. Ofiyaa carries two 11.6″ screens with a 16:9 FHD high-definition display and a resolution of 1920x1080P, which allows you to run all kinds of software on all three screens at very nice picture quality. Its adjustable screen parameter setting lets you adjust the screen’s brightness, saturation, hue, backlight, and more.

The Ofiyaa Portable Tri Screen Display is $399.99 (reg. $499), a discount of 19 percent.

Prices subject to change.