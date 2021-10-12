Biologists Chris Mowry and Larry Wilson rumble through urban, rural, and forest terrains all over Georgia collecting data for the Atlanta Coyote Project. In this video they’re outfitted with Continental TerrainContact A/T tires as they search dens for coyotes and explain how changes in our environment have brought humans and coyotes closer together than ever before.

Popular Science

