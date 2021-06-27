Explore climate and weather prediction with these online courses on sale

The weatherman has always been the butt of the jokes in movies and television, usually because they often give inaccurate forecasts. But computational power has come a long way. Meteorologists now use swanky equipment to observe and predict the earth’s atmosphere.

If you’ve always been interested in climate and weather prediction, you’re on the right track. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that climate-related occupations are expected to grow even further by 2029. This is due to how many organizations are vying to slow climate change or help people adapt to its consequences.

If you want to join the industry, you can get started by taking these courses:

Rated 4 out of 5 stars, this course offers a step-by-step guide on how to make your own Arduino weather station that’s capable of getting temperature, humidity, time, and date with just an LCD crystal display and Arduino board. You’ll get a thorough understanding of how to wire each of these elements, how they work, and why they are being used inside the weather station. You’ll also receive a detailed explanation of every piece of code, so you can have a deep understanding of what each one does and how they work. Usually $200, you can get it on sale for only $19.99.

There’s no shortage of weather apps these days, and with this course, you’ll learn what makes a truly reliable app—specifically an ozone air quality monitoring weather app. You’ll get the chance to build one using Ruby on Rails and build a fully functioning program that pulls Ozone Air Quality weather data from a third-party government API. Typically $200, you can get it on sale for $19.99.

In this course, you will come to grips with automating image designing using the Pillow library. You will also get the opportunity to explore how to extract temperature data through OpenWeatherMap API. This course is focused on the project building approach, allowing you to absorb every concept logically. It also covers everything step-by-step, starting from the basics, so you get a full understanding of everything. For a limited time, you can get it for $19.99.

