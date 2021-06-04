Break into the IT field with the help of this prep bundle, on sale for $29.99

Train to become an in-demand tech professional.

By June 04, 2021

IT is a field that is relatively easy to get into, considering how you don’t need a degree to succeed. As long as you have skills like networking, cybersecurity, software building, cloud computing, and the like, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to land a job. Then again, given how saturated the market is these days, simply having the right skillset won’t suffice. You would need certifications under your belt to stand out, and you’d need a couple of them especially if you want to secure a lucrative role.

If you want to make it big in tech, the Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle has all the resources you need to become a top-notch, in-demand tech professional. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for less than $4 per course.

Comprised of eight premium courses, all of which have earned a rating of over 4 out of 5 stars, this instructional package was put together to serve as your preparatory training.

It kickstarts with a course on CompTIA Security+, where you’ll learn the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions. The bundle then jumps into CompTIA CSA+, in which you’ll get to explore threat-detection tools — the process of performing data analysis, and how to interpret the yielded results.

You will then spend a considerable time learning all about networking and gaining a deeper understanding of switching and routing, troubleshooting Cisco routers and switches, integrating and testing multiple protocols and network topologies, and fixing network connectivity errors. Plus, with a bonus course centered on cloud computing, you’ll be pretty much an IT all-rounder once you get through all the courses.

Don’t miss this opportunity to score premium IT training at a pocket-friendly price. A value of $1,600, the Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle is now on sale for only $29.99, or less than $4 per course.

