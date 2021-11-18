Both CBG and CBD are the most common chemical compounds in hemp. They have been shown to have a wide range of medical applications when used alone, when combined with other cannabinoids, or when consumed in full-spectrum cannabinoid formulations.

In this post, we will explore both chemicals in detail to find out what they can do for your health and wellness.

What is CBG and CBD?

CBG and CBD are the two most prevalent chemical components of hemp. Both compounds belong to a group called cannabinoids, which give cannabis its medical and recreational properties.

Cannabinoids also exist within our bodies naturally; they’re responsible for regulating things like mood, pain sensation, appetite, and memory. The two main cannabinoids are THC and CBD.

CBD is the most abundant cannabinoid found in hemp. It is non-psychoactive (meaning it won’t get you high), has a wide range of medical applications, and is considered safe for consumption.

CBG, on the contrary, is only found during the blooming phase in the hemp plant. It has promising therapeutic properties, but it is difficult to find reliable CBG-rich products because of its short blooming window. Some people (such as Green Flower Botanicals) are even offering growing classes to help struggling farmers produce high-quality CBG medicine in larger quantities.

It’s worth noting that hemp contains a host of different cannabinoids, including THCV, CBN, CBC, and many more. These additional compounds also have impressive therapeutic potential. However, this article will mainly focus on THC and CBD because they have been most studied for their health applications.

What are the benefits of CBG vs CBD?

Before we dive into the differences between CBG and CBD, I’d like to share some of their most notable therapeutic benefits.

CBG and CBD are both non-psychoactive, so they don’t produce a “high.”

CBD is perhaps the most researched cannabinoid for its medical benefits. There is ample evidence to show that CBD may be able to help treat chronic pain conditions, neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and other psychiatric disorders, hypertension, nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy, digestive health conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Crohn’s Disease.

CBG is another cannabinoid with promising therapeutic applications. CBG is known to have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic properties. It has also shown promise as an anticancer compound that inhibits the growth of cancer cells. CBG is able to reduce inflammation without causing psychoactivity like THC does.

CBG vs CBD: What’s the difference?

Like I said before, CBG and CBD are the two most common cannabinoids in hemp. They’re found in much higher concentrations within the plant than THC is; however, they remain at very low levels during the blooming phase (when THC production is highest).

Now that you know what they do for your health, let’s talk about how they differ from each other.

CBG vs CBD: Structure and origins

Both cannabinoids have the same molecular formula C 21 H 30 O 2 , but they vary in their atomic arrangements. In CBG, -COOH groups are attached to the carbon atoms in a particular way that gives it a cyclohexene ring. In CBD, two hydrogen atoms are replaced by hydroxyl groups (-OH).

And where do these cannabinoids come from? If you’re talking about the cannabis strain, then the answer is simple: both are phytocannabinoids. They can only be found in hemp. If you’re talking about where they originate within your body, their chemical precursors are produced naturally within the human body, specifically in the cannabis sativa terpenophenol pathway.

What are CBG’s effects?

Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) is the precursor to both THC and CBD. It is not psychoactive on its own. When it converts into CBG, however, some of its properties change while others remain the same.

CBG has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic properties. It also reduces inflammation without causing psychoactivity.

CBG vs CBD: How are they used?

Both cannabinoids have similar applications for health issues because they both reduce pain sensations in the brain. However, CBG is more effective than CBD for treating migraines and easing muscle soreness.

CBD may be better suited for reducing inflammation because it has less psychoactivity than CBG. It’s also more potent than CBG, which means you can use less of it to achieve the same effect.

Not only are their therapeutic properties different, but so are their side effects. CBG may produce dry mouth and increase heart rate while decreasing blood pressure. CBD, on the other hand, may cause tiredness and fatigue in some people.

And because of their different effects (and side effects), it’s recommended that you should not mix CBG with CBD or THC if you’re planning to use them for health purposes.

One final thing to keep in mind is that the FDA hasn’t approved either of these cannabinoids for their health claims yet. You should always consult with your doctor before using CBD or CBG, especially if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition, are taking prescription medications, or plan on having surgery.

One last thing I want to talk about is the future of medical cannabis. The industry is predicted to grow exponentially in the coming years. And while CBD has been on a lot of people’s radar for its therapeutic applications, CBG holds a lot of potential as an anti-inflammatory agent and stimulant for cell regeneration.

But, while it may be more effective than CBD in treating certain conditions, CBG hasn’t achieved the same popularity as its sister cannabinoid. Most of the information online isn’t all that comprehensive because research on CBG is still limited to preclinical trials and lab tests.

Now that you know more about CBD vs CBD, it’s time to share the top 6 best items:

CBD vs CBG: Which is better?

It’s up to you. They both benefit the human body in different ways, but there are still many things scientists haven’t figured out yet. But don’t let that discourage you! Since the culture surrounding cannabis is still relatively new, it means there are lots of opportunities for researchers to do their jobs.

When you look at the research coming out about CBD, for example, it has shown promising results in treating anxiety and other mood disorders without major side effects. There are also studies that suggest CBD may help people who have epilepsy control their seizures.

As far as the difference between these two goes, while there’s not enough information to determine which is more effective, CBG still shows potential in treating conditions like cancer and irritable bowel syndrome. There’s also evidence that it can help treat migraines, hypertension, glaucoma, and other health issues.