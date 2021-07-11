Save $30 on this fitness tool that fits right under your couch

Limited access to the gym and fitness studios over the course of the pandemic has made us extra resourceful. We had to come up with creative ways to have a productive workout at home, even if it meant using your laundry detergent as a kettlebell. Folding chairs became benches for tricep dips, cans of mushroom soup turned into small weights, and the stairs made us forget about the elliptical.

Making do with household essentials made us realize that we can still get a solid sweat session with items not found in the gym. For instance, you can use a board to get a full workout. But not just any board, of course. You may want to pick up The Brrrn Board, a space-friendly fitness tool designed to boost your mobility, balance, and endurance. You can get it for $30 off for a limited time.

Named Amazon’s choice at an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars, the Brrrn board delivers a premium slide board experience that’s fun and challenging. You can treat it as a sheet of ice that’s perpetually slippery, forcing you to stabilize your muscles as you try to maintain your balance. Every time you hop on, you get to maximize your performance and minimize joint stress, all while improving your balance, mobility, and endurance through lateral movement.

While it’s essentially just a board, there are hundreds of on-demand workouts you can do with it spanning eight categories, from sliding and breathe work, to cardio and strength training. No additional equipment is needed—it’s just you vs the board and your body weight.

Clocking in at six feet, it can accommodate people of varying heights, even for folks taller than 5’6. It’s also made from a custom polymer blend that provides low impact both on your joints and the environment. And with a true natural rubberwood construction, you can rest assured that it’s durable and will last for a long time.

Normally retailing for $299.99, you can grab your own The Brrrn Board for $269.99 with the code SLIDE30.

Prices subject to change.