Home decor says a lot about a person. Admit it, you’ve walked into someone’s house and made an immediate assumption about them just from the way they’ve chosen to decorate. Something frilly and flowery gives off a specific vibe, but maybe it’s not yours. Stainless steel appliances and polished cement floors give off that ultra-modern vibe that you may have grown to know and love. If you find contemporary spaces with a call to nature your thing, you need to check out this innovative way of illuminating your home space.

This Bioluminescent Bio-Orb is a pretty special night light, featuring an artisanal home-blown glass sphere that is filled with bioluminescent PyroDinos (dinoflagellates). Bioluminescence is light produced by a chemical reaction with a living organism. PyroDinos are bioluminescent marine plankton found in the water and better known as marine drifters. These microscopic organisms produce a vibrant glow that will fill you and your home with a warm sense of tranquility and serenity.

Filled with all natural seawater, the Bioluminescent Bio-Orb provides natural light at night when gently swirled or agitated. Good news for you, PyroDinos are easier to care for than a house plant. An interactive night light, air purifier, object d’art, conversation piece, and science lesson all in one—this orb will give you the natural boost and the touch of modernism you so desire in your home space.

If you are investing in a more authentic approach to home decor, you will want to include this Bioluminescent Bio-Orb in your collection. It offers a spectacular light show night after night. Remember to keep your orb away from bright light or direct sunlight—these guys like lowlight conditions to best showcase their own special powers of illumination.

