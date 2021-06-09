Get a chance to win a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and awesome gaming gear with this giveaway

These days, attempting to buy a brand new PS5 from restocks is like joining an online blood bath. Selling out faster than BTS concert tickets, supplies are swiped from their virtual shelves, and it’s primarily due to hordes of bots taking the stocks away from actual human shoppers. Trying to buy one is likely to only lead to anger, frustration, and utter disappointment.

You can spare yourself some heartache by joining the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway, which not only gives you the chance to win over $5,000 worth of goodies—including the prized PlayStation 5—but also lets you donate to a good cause.

This giveaway is designed to make your summer 2021 truly epic. It combines the most sought-after gaming consoles, gear, and gaming passes to take your experience to a whole other level. If you throw your name in the ring, you’ll be in the running to snag a PS5, an Xbox Series X, and a Nintendo Switch. You’ll also get a 65-inch Sony Smart LED TV, a pair of Bose QuietComfort gaming headsets, and an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. As a bonus, five years of PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Nintendo Switch online individual membership will be thrown in, so you can enjoy the benefits of playing each gaming console.

But the ultimate draw to joining this giveaway is donating to a great cause: the Playing for Change Foundation. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2007, it aims to use music education to create positive change for children and communities in need across the globe. Over 2,000 children from 10 different countries have already benefited from the music and arts education they provided through their schools and programs.

So how can you get a chance to win and donate at the same time? It’s simple. If you donate $10, you’ll gain 100 entries. Donate $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000, $75 for 1,500, and $100 for 2,500 entries. And even if you don’t end up winning, at least you got to contribute to a meaningful cause.

For just $10, join the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway today.