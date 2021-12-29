11 Best Full Spectrum Gummies

Full spectrum gummies are a great option for those who want to begin taking CBD or other cannabinoids but don’t know how or where to start. In addition, full spectrum gummies tend to be the best value. They’re easy to use and typically cost less per milligrams of CBD than their isolate counterparts.

It’s also really easy to measure your dosing. And you won’t have to worry about the CBD interacting with other medications or supplements that you may be taking. No matter what’s going on, you’re covered!

Another reason these are so great is that they taste really good. It’s the best way to get kids, grandparents, friends, and family members to take their CBD without having to wrestle with them about it…like you would with oil or other methods.

Before we look at the best full spectrum gummies on the market, let’s take a quick look at how CBD works for the average person.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD primarily interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your body. Much like anandamide, CBD binds to receptors within the ECS and activates them. This helps to restore homeostasis to several different systems in your body all at once.

The interactions CBD has along the way determines how you feel when you take CBD. If you feel relaxed, calm, and serene – that’s because CBD binds to the adenosine receptor in your brain.

If you have hypertension or experience inflammation – that’s because CBD also activates receptors for serotonin, vanilloid, and adenosine within your immune system.

How Can I Benefit from Full Spectrum CBD?

Now that you know why taking CBD is so helpful and how it works for your body, let’s look at the types of benefits you may want to experience. First off, anxiety relief has been shown to come about from that serotonin receptor mentioned earlier.

Secondly, if you struggle with chronic pain, inflammation, or joint discomfort, CBD can do wonders for you. The vanilloid receptors in your body are responsible for both pain and inflammation – which is why the two often go hand-in-hand.

Third, many people suffer from sleep disorders that won’t seem to resolve themselves without some other sort of treatment. What they don’t realize is that taking CBD has been shown to make it easier for people to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Last but certainly not least, full spectrum gummies have been known to help with a myriad of other issues that seem to crop up from time to time. They’re the Swiss army knife of supplements!

Now that you know how CBD works, let’s take a look at the best full spectrum gummies on the market.

Will full spectrum CBD gummies show up on drug test?

If you’re wondering about whether or not full spectrum CBD gummies will show up on a drug test, the answer is – it depends. The good news is that there are several factors involved in drug testing and their detection. This means it’s possible for some people to take full spectrum gummies and pass a drug test with flying colors.

First, there’s the type of testing that your employer is using. It could be a saliva test where they collect samples from employees and test them in a lab. Or it could be an instant testing option with a swab that collects saliva and provides results minutes later.

If you’re taking full spectrum gummies for anxiety or pain relief, you can usually rest easy. The focus of these types of tests is on THC and opioids, not CBD. This means you’re going to be in the clear as long as you don’t have a medical condition that requires taking large amounts of CBD daily.

On the other hand, if your employer uses instant drug testing or sends samples out to a lab for testing, you may have an issue. There are documented cases of people failing drug tests after taking full spectrum gummies.

Why? Because CBD is fat-soluble which means it clings to fat cells in your body. This can make it show up on a drug test despite its intended use. Taking CBD oil instead might be the better option if you need CBD for medical reasons.

However, don’t let this deter you from using full spectrum gummies to improve your overall health and well-being. There are so many people out there taking them without issue – it’s just a matter of testing yourself if you’re concerned about passing a drug test.

Now that we got that out of the way, here are more details about each of the 11 best full spectrum gummies on our list.

Verma Farms is a company that brings cannabis and CBD-based products directly to your doorstep. They’re known for their gluten-free, vegetarian, American made gummies that are packed with full spectrum CBD.

If you want to keep things fun when it comes to taking your daily dosage of CBD, Penguin might be the brand you’re looking for. They offer delicious, sugar-free gummies in four flavors – lemon, orange, grapefruit, and pineapple.

Cornbread Hemp Gummies

Cornbread Hemp believes that what you eat and drink should be just as nourishing to the inside of your body as it is on the outside. That’s why they refuse to compromise what our hemp gummies contain. You’ll love that these CBD gummies have a flavor option for everyone.

BudPop Sleep Gummies

With eight solid hours of sleep a night, you’ll be ready to take on the world! BudPop is a family business from Denver, Colorado that’s been doing CBD long before it was cool.

Fab CBD Gummies

Fab prides itself on being one of the only companies on our list that sources their CBD from organic hemp. The result is a gummy with 20mg of full spectrum CBD and all the benefits you get from terpenes and cannabinoids.

Cheef Botanicals Gummies

Along with being made in America, Cheef’s gummies are vegan, non-GMO, organically grown, gluten-free, and kosher. You won’t find THC in these gummies either – it’s all about the CBD!

CBDistillery CBD Gummies

CBDistillery is a company that brings you affordable, high quality CBD products. They come in a variety of sizes and flavors including watermelon, sour grape, pineapple, strawberry kiwi, and pomegranate lemonade.

Medterra CBD Gummies

Medterra’s gummies are made using only the best ingredients, including organically grown Colorado hemp. They offer full spectrum CBD gummies in five different sizes and flavors – pomegranate blueberry, grape seed oil blend, sour apple, watermelon slice, and strawberry lemonade.

CBDFx Gummies

CBDFx offers CBD in a variety of edible forms, including gummies. They pride themselves on using 100% hemp extracts grown organically at their own farms.

CBDfx is best known for their high-quality vape oils and full spectrum powders. However, they also offer some tasty gummies that are affordable and easy to take.

Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Gummies

The Child Neurology Foundation endorses Charlotte’s Web gummies as the best CBD product for children. This tells you that they’re not only tasty but also safe and effective.

Charlotte’s Web Gummies are on our list of 11 best full spectrum gummies because of their high-quality ingredients – including non-GMO soybean oil, organic cane sugar, natural flavors, and colors.

Premium Jane CBD Gummies

Premium Jane brings you some of the highest quality CBD gummies on the market for a relatively low price compared to other gummies on our list.

Their full spectrum hemp oil, which is non-GMO, organic, gluten free, vegan, and kosher, is what makes these gummies so great.

For those of us who are looking for relief from anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions, CBD is a viable alternative that won’t produce any psychoactive effects.

For the best possible results with these products, it’s always important to test out different dosages to see what works for you. The 11 gummies on our list show you just how diverse and beneficial this industry is.