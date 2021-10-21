Creatine is your body’s superfood for gaining muscle and strength at an accelerated rate. Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise.

It’s proven to boost both size and strength gains. You can buy creatine supplements as powders or pills, but buying one that fits your budget won’t guarantee its quality.

Our team has tested a lot of products, and we’ve found which ones are worth your money. Keep reading to learn more about creatine supplements.

What Is Creatine?

Creatine is a nitrogenous organic acid that occurs naturally in vertebrates and helps supply energy to all cells in the body. More than 95% of creatine is stored in skeletal muscle, but it’s also found in:

Brain tissue

Testes

Red blood cells

Kidneys

As you can see, every cell in the human body uses creatine to create the energy needed for muscle contractions. Creatine phosphate is used to rapidly regenerate ATP, the key energy source for muscle contractions.

Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise requiring maximum exertion over a few minutes. Creatine supplements are beneficial for weightlifters, wrestlers, sprinters, and other athletes looking to gain lean mass or improve explosiveness.

Creatine is popular among weightlifters for one reason: it works. Creatine supplements make it easier to lift heavier weights and build more muscle mass.

How Does Creatine Work?

Supplemental creatine works by increasing the availability of creatine, as well as phosphocreatine, which acts as an energy reservoir for muscle cells. In other words, supplementing your diet with creatine helps you perform better in consecutive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise.

What Type Of Results Can I Expect?

Creatine supplementation helps you perform more reps with the same weight, which is a good indicator that it will help you build muscle mass. You’ll also notice that your muscles have a fuller look because creatine binds water to them.

Creatine supplementation improves the repetitive sprint performance of young, healthy individuals. A study on creatine found that it increased average sprinting speed by an average of 1%.

Research studies have shown that creatine has no effect on endurance exercises like running and cardiovascular exercise.

Who Can Benefit From Creatine?

Anyone who wants to build muscle mass or increase strength may want to consider creatine supplements. It’s especially helpful for athletes and those who engage in short, intense bouts of exercise.

The 10 Best Creatine Supplements to Buy This Year

Now that you know a little more about creatine, here are the 10 best creatine supplements on the market today.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Creatine is a high-quality product that uses creatine monohydrate, which is the best form of creatine. It also contains magnesium for added benefits. You’re sure to improve your performance and reduce fatigue with this brand of creatine supplements.

Image courtesy Thorne Research

Thorne Research Creatine

Thorne Research Creatine is another great option that uses creatine monohydrate and magnesium as its main ingredients.This brand’s focus is creating high quality, sustainable supplements that work to help you bulk up and reach your goals with creatine supplements.

Image courtesy Naked Creatine

Naked Creatine

Naked Creatine uses whey protein to deliver creatine. It also contains vitamin C, berry extract, and citrus extract for added benefits. This supplement uses creatine monohydrate as its main ingredient. It also contains magnesium for added benefits.

Image courtesy Klean Athlete

Klean Athlete Klean Creatine

This product uses micronized creatine monohydrate, which is one of the best forms of creatine. It also contains magnesium for added benefits. This is an excellent choice for someone who wants high quality while still staying within a budget-friendly price point.

Image courtesy BulkSupplments

BulkSupplements Creatine Monohydrate

This creatine supplement is one of the most affordable ones on this list. It contains no added ingredients and uses only micronized creatine monohydrate.

It’s also GMP certified, so you can rest assured knowing it’s safe for human consumption.

Image courtesy MuscleTech

MuscleTech Cell Tech Creatine Powder

This supplement uses creatine hydrochloride as its main ingredient. It also contains magnesium for added benefits. There are many flavors available to make your tastebuds happy as you enjoy your creatine supplement daily.

Image courtesy CytoSport

CytoSport Cyto Gainer

This product uses creatine monohydrate and whey protein concentrate as its main ingredients. It also contains added vitamins and electrolytes for extra benefits.

Image courtesy NOW Sports

NOW Sports Creatine Monohydrate

This product uses micronized creatine monohydrate as its main ingredient. It also comes in a variety of flavors for added convenience. Not only is this brand of creatine supplements certified kosher, and vegan-friendly, it is certified by Informed-Choice.

Image courtesy Life Extension

Life Extension Creatine Capsules

This brand is another good option for capsules. We wanted to ensure that we included Life Extension Creatine Capsules as another creatine supplements option in this best creatine supplements list as we know many people prefer to take their creatine in capsule form, rather than trying to find a way to get the powder into their daily routine.

Image courtesy PurAthlete

PurAthlete Power+

This is one of the best creatine supplements to feature today that was made with athletes in mind. This product will help increase stamina, endurance, and strength while using a certain that’s combined with magnesium to enhance absorption and energy production.

What Is The Best Type Of Creatine For Results?

Creatine monohydrate is the best form of creatine. It’s been studied the most closely and has been proven safe for human consumption in multiple studies. We tried to include 10 of the best creatine supplements that you can buy online today.

How to Choose the Best Creatine Supplements?

When it comes to choosing the best creatine supplements, look for brands and products that use micronized creatine monohydrate as their main ingredient. This will ensure you get the most out of your supplement and see faster results in terms of hydrolysis and absorption. Make sure you read all labels carefully to ensure you know what’s in the product you are choosing to purchase.

Once you’ve found the best creatine supplements, follow the directions on the label and be sure to include it in your daily routine while following a healthy diet and exercise routine.

We’re confident that you’re apt to find the best creatine supplements for your needs in the list above. Just take a few minutes to review each of the featured creatine supplements above and then buy whichever brand resonates most with your current needs.