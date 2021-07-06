Best CBD products: Top 5 brands and complete buyers guide

With so many CBD products on the market, it can be challenging to choose the right brands with a commitment to transparency, quality, and consistency. CBD products are some of the hottest cannabis-based products, and the industry is estimated to bring in billions of dollars in the next decade.

But what is CBD? Is it legal? What does it do? What brands can you trust? We answer all of this and more in this guide to CBD and the top five CBD brands in the industry today.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound that is derived from the Cannabis plant. Cannabis is known for its other chemical compounds, notably THC, but CBD and THC are entirely different. THC produces the euphoric “high” feeling marijuana users experience, as marijuana is a kind of Cannabis with higher concentrations of this cannabinoid.

CBD, however, offers many of the same benefits as THC, but without euphoria or incapacitation. The many wonders of Cannabis have been suppressed over generations through unfair legislation that singled the plant out as a harmful drug.

That is, until the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, or better known as “The Farm Bill”, removed hemp from its Schedule 1 drug status next to marijuana, barbiturates, and other harmful drugs. Following legalization, CBD products exploded onto the market.

What does CBD do?

CBD is a chemical compound that interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system. This system produces its own natural cannabinoids within the body that regulate things like sleep, temperature and appetite. CBD interacts with this system, creating positive effects like better sleep, better appetite, and even reducing anxiety.

While CBD has many benefits, scientists are still discovering the true scope of this amazing compound’s utility.

What are full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products?

Full-spectrum CBD is a CBD product that contains the full spectrum of Cannabinoids in Cannabis, including THC. That being said, THC can produce that “high” that some Cannabis users experience.

Broad-spectrum CBD products only contain a more broad-spectrum, including CBD but excluding THC. These are typically what you find in stores and online, as full-spectrum products haven’t been entirely legalized yet in some states or at the federal level. Be mindful while you’re shopping for CBD so you’re getting the right product for your needs.

Top 5 CBD Brands

Choosing the right CBD products means choosing CBD brands that stand by a commitment of quality and potency in their products. These five brands were meticulously chosen for the quality of their products and their impact on the industry itself.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms



Verma Farms is first on our list, bringing some of the best CBD gummies, oils, and other products to the market at amazing prices. Featuring only organic, USA-grown hemp, the brand sacrifices nothing when it comes to quality and potency. The hemp is grown with care and features no pesticides and no GMOs. The brand tests all of its products with a third-party lab to ensure you’re getting only the most potent CBD gummies or oils that money can buy.

Verma Farms offers a staggering variety of top-shelf CBD products, including CBD gummies, CBD oils/tinctures, CBD products for pets, CBD dried fruit, and CBD topicals. Perfect for managing anxiety, treating sleep conditions or calming your pets, each product brings a potent dose of pure, high-quality CBD in every serving. Try gummies for on-the-go CBD doses in a tasty, chewy, nostalgic treat, or CBD dried fruit for a healthier approach.

The company supports a vision of sustainability and consistency in a market that continues to evolve and grow as more investors attempt to ride the CBD wave, but Verma has remained a constant for years. Whether you’re new to the CBD space or you’re an experienced user looking for the best CBD you can get your hands on, Verma Farms is your best option. Best of all, the brand’s prices are some of the most competitive in the CBD industry, so you won’t break the bank, either.

2. Penguin CBD

Penguin

Next on our list is Penguin CBD, a relatively new player to the CBD game, but nonetheless a competitor for the second-place spot on our top five list. Penguin believes that CBD is inspired by Mother Nature, which is why the brand only uses the finest natural ingredients to bring you a high-quality CBD experience.

Penguin starts production in Oregon, where the company grows hemp without the use of harmful pesticides. This helps ensure the hemp’s overall quality, and that no extra chemicals end up in your final CBD product. Only quality, natural CBD is extracted and added to the company’s gummies, oils, and other products.

Speaking of extraction, Penguin uses one of the most advanced extraction methods—C02 extraction—to extract the CBD from its hemp. C02 extraction ensures the quality, consistency, and potency of the extracted CBD, and filters out any THC that might have been in the hemp. You’re getting a high-quality, broad-spectrum product that won’t leave you feeling drowsy or intoxicated.

Penguin features many varieties of CBD products, including delicious CBD gummy worms, CBD cream and capsules, and CBD oils. The perfect blend of flavor, quality and affordability, Penguin is an excellent second choice for our list.

3. Evn CBD

EVN CBD

Third on our list, we have another high-quality brand you’ll absolutely love. Evn CBD is one of our favorite CBD brands because it embodies everything you want from your CBD provider: Affordable, potent products that come in many flavors and varieties and are made only from the best natural ingredients. What more could you want?

Evn test all of its products at a private lab to ensure you’re getting the best possible result as the consumer. Anxious? Try the brand’s incredible CBD oil, which comes in Natural or Mint flavors. Not getting enough sleep? Some sour gummy bears might do the trick at 10mg of CBD per gummy. Evn’s product lineup has something for everyone!

If you’re looking for affordability, Evn has you covered. A bottle of sour gummy bears only costs about $35, blowing away most of the competition. You’re still getting a quality product, but for a fraction of the price that other brands charge. Not to mention, Evn offers free shipping on any orders over $65. Get your organic, GMO-free, lab-tested gummies or oils today from Evn CBD, and you won’t want to go anywhere else.

Evn’s products have been featured in publications like Forbes and Discover, and have received significant praise from critics and customers alike!

4. PureKana

PureKana

PureKana is a national favorite in the CBD space, and one of the first brands to truly make a difference in the CBD industry. Founded on the idea that CBD products should adhere to more quality standards, the company adopted its own standards, and have stuck by them since 2017. Featuring only high-quality, organic, Kentucky-grown hemp, you can literally taste the difference in PureKana’s various products.

The company offers an impressive lineup of CBD oils, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, and CBD capsules. Whether you need some tasty gummies for your pre-bedtime cooldown or a dose of potent CBD oil under the tongue before work, PureKana has something for everyone.

PureKana’s products contain less than 0.3% THC, so you won’t experience any ill effects. The brand has remained committed to quality and transparency in the industry, attracting a fanbase that stretches across the globe. All of PureKana’s products can be found online on the company’s website.

5. Premium Jane

Premium Jane

Last on our list, but certainly not least in terms of quality, is Premium Jane. The brand produces several CBD products, including CBD oils, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, and topical solutions. With such a wide variety of products, the brand has attracted a loyal fanbase that claims Premium Jane is the best CBD you can get anywhere.

It’s true that Premium Jane certainly takes pride in its products. With a commitment to transparency, passion, knowledge, and the quality of its materials, Premium Jane offers something many other CBD brands simply can’t master. The quality of the hemp and extraction process determines the quality of the CBD, and Premium Jane only uses the finest, USA-grown hemp for its CBD lineup.

WIth some of the best customer care in the industry and lab-testing to ensure potency and quality, Premium Jane is an excellent choice for new and seasoned CBD users alike. You can get yours today on the company’s website, but hurry!

Should you buy CBD?

The question of whether you should buy CBD depends on your personal needs and the advice of your doctor. If you’re taking CBD for anxiety or pain, it might be helpful to consult with your doctor before changing doses.

Very few ill effects are known to come from CBD, and range mostly from dry mouth to diarrhea and exhaustion. That being said, CBD isn’t for everyone, and you need to be careful about buying “full-spectrum” or “broad-spectrum” products. Always research the brand for authenticity and to verify the quality of its ingredients!