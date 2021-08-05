Best CBD oil for dogs: 10 top products and complete guide

Using CBD to help pets manage health complications and anxiety is a relatively new practice, but one that’s found some ground among CBD users worldwide. Humans benefit from CBD in many ways, and our furry friends share some of those benefits when they enjoy CBD in oil or treat form.

CBD itself was only recently made legal at the federal level, and the future of this cannabinoid seems certain. But some questions still remain. Mainly, why should pets use CBD? Is it harmful?

In this guide, we’ll explore these questions and more, and look at the top ten CBD products for dogs on the market today.

What is CBD?

First, let’s answer the question of what is CBD? CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in Cannabis. There are many strains of Cannabis in the world, each with different concentrations of over 100 cannabinoids, including THC and CBD. Commercial CBD is extracted from Cannabis plants containing 0.3% or less THC, otherwise known as industrial hemp.

Why pets use CBD

Pets and humans share similar anatomical structures and processes, including an endocannabinoid system. This is the system that produces the body’s natural cannabinoids and where external cannabinoids interact with the body.

Pets use CBD for the same reasons humans do: to manage pain, anxiety, and other ailments in a more natural way with fewer harmful side effects. In fact, CBD has few to no side effects in most cases.

Is it harmful?

CBD isn’t known to be harmful to humans or pets in any meaningful way, and research is currently being conducted on just how many uses CBD has in both playing fields. It’s safe to say that CBD has a bright future ahead of it.

What to look for

When you’re looking for CBD products for your furry friends, you need to be careful with ingredients, doses, and brands. Here are some things to look for:

Honest packaging and marketing

Natural ingredients

Organic or USA-grown hemp

Lab testing

Transparency

Good reputation

Your dog deserves the best, so going the extra mile to make sure you buy only quality brands is a simple courtesy. Luckily, we’ve already brought the ten best oils for dogs together in this list, so you can spend less time looking and more time with your doggo.

Image Credit: Verma Farms

Price

$49.99 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/10mg per serving

Why buy?

Verma Farms is a CBD company with a simple mission: to make CBD affordable using only the finest ingredients, like 100% pure organic hemp grown right here in the USA. Your pup will be able to taste the difference with this salmon-flavored variety that’s almost good enough for humans to eat!

Using the same ingredients and processes for their other CBD products, Verma maintains the seal of quality we’ve come to know and love from the brand. Buy today and save up to 25% with a subscription package.

Image Credit: Penguin CBD

Price

$75 per bottle

Dose

600mg per bottle/20mg per serving

Why buy?

Buying Penguin CBD oil is about the best financial decision you can make for your dog. Whether your furry friend suffers from anxiety, depression, arthritis or joint pain, loss of appetite, or something more serious, this 600mg bottle of potent CBD oil can provide long-lasting relief without the risk of harmful side effects.

Penguin’s CBD oil only contains natural ingredients, because Mother Nature already gave us everything we need to survive and thrive. Treat your pet to the best, because they deserve it; and that’s Penguin CBD oil for dogs.

Image Credit: EVN CBD

Price

$60 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/16.6mg per serving

Why buy?

Don’t settle for less when you can get the best! Evn CBD is here to bring you this potent, affordable, and all-natural CBD option for a fraction of the competition’s prices. Evn is a brand known for its high-quality ingredients and industry reputation, with stellar reviews from the likes of Forbes and Discover Magazine.

If that’s not enough, consider that Evn only sources its CBD from all-natural, organic hemp grown in the United States under strict guidelines. This is one of the best oils for humans or pets on the market today.

Image Credit: Holistapet

Price

$64.95 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/5mg per serving

Why buy?

Holistapets might not be the most well-known brand on this list, but it’s certainly a member of the top five for a few reasons. To begin, Holistapets believes in a more natural, holistic approach to your pet’s health, using only natural ingredients. Oh, and this potent, effective 300mg bottle of pure CBD oil costs just under $70, making it one of the best values on this list.

Image Credit: The Anxious

Price

$49 per bottle

Dose

400mg per bottle

Why buy?

Dogs experience many of the same ailments as we humans, and anxiety is one of them. Anxiety in dogs causes similar symptoms, including lack of appetite, a decline in activity and energy, and general drowsiness. Don’t you hate that feeling? Your dog does, too.

The Anxious Pet understands this, which is why the company created this potent CBD oil blend especially for anxious pets, made with organic ingredients for maximum potency and effectiveness. Try some today and see the difference it makes after just a few doses with even the most anxious and worrisome pets! Perfect for pups of all sizes.

Image Credit: Innovet

Price

$21.45 per bottle

Dose

125mg per bottle/5mg per serving

Why buy?

Innovet’s low-potency CBD oil for dogs is one of our favorite entries in the list, but not because it’s got a catchy name. The smaller dose is perfect for dogs that haven’t tried CBD before or for smaller dogs that don’t need a big dose. With premium, USDA-certified organic ingredients, Innovet brings top-shelf CBD to your doorstep for less than a fraction of the cost of the competition.

Oh, and it’s full-spectrum, too; so your dog gets the best benefits of every cannabinoid without breaking the bank. What’s not to love?

Image Credit: Charlotte’s Web

Price

$59.99 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/17mg per serving

Why buy?

Charlotte’s Web takes the next spot on our list because we just love the brand, and your dog will, too. With natural chicken flavors, your pup won’t know he’s getting a supplement, and you can rest easy knowing he’s getting an all-natural remedy to pain, anxiety, and inflammation.

Charlotte’s Web uses natural ingredients and modern extraction methods to produce the highest-quality CBD possible and passes those benefits on to you and your pup. Everything is made with care for maximum consistency between human and pet blends.

Image Credit: NuLeaf Naturals

Price

$29.99 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/3mg per serving

Why buy?

For easy dosing, high-quality ingredients, and a name you can trust, there’s only NuLeaf Naturals. The CBD company has made a name for itself with its premium oil blends and CBD products and excellent pricing. For just under $30 per bottle, you can treat your best friend to some of the best natural pain, anxiety, and inflammation relief money can buy.

NuLeaf uses only premium hemp to source its CBD, and every product displays the quality and integrity of its ingredients perfectly. Subscribe to a monthly plan and save up to 10% per bottle!

Image Credit: Cornbread

Price

$49.99 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/17mg per serving

Why buy?

With a name like Cornbread, you’d almost be inclined to skip this one altogether on the grounds that it’s just too humorous; but that would be a mistake. Cornbread’s CBD lineup is just as good as its competitors, featuring premium CBD sourced from natural, organic hemp and a commitment to customer service that is anything but humorous.

Give your dog a treat with this full-spectrum oil blend that’s great for aches, pains, and so much more. At under $50 per bottle, it’s a great deal, too!

Image Credit: PureKana

Price

$45 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/10mg per serving

Why buy?

You’ve probably heard of PureKana before, and for good reason. The brand is well-respected in the CBD space for its innovative approach to CBD products. Using only organic, USA-grown hemp, PureKana produces a potent and affordable CBD option for every need—including those of your pets. Don’t settle for bargain brands when you can get top-of-the-line oil at bargain prices.

This bacon-flavored CBD oil might just be your dog’s new favorite addition to his food bowl. Featuring 10mg CBD per serving, this oil will meet all of your pet’s needs and then some.