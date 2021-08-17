Cancer is a disease that can cause plenty of pain, discomfort, and anguish in animals, and that’s just the disease itself. That doesn’t take into account the long hours of treatments and the various side effects cancer can produce in both dogs and humans.

Ultimately, cancer is one of the biggest threats to humans and dogs, but there’s a naturally occurring compound that is extracted from a plant that can provide all-natural, effective relief from even the worst cancer or cancer treatment symptoms: CBD oil.

CBD oil is a natural compound found in a certain strain of Cannabis called hemp. Hemp is used to make paper, biofuel, and hundreds of other useful items, but CBD is where the plant really shines. Cannabidiol is one of hundreds of cannabinoids in Cannabis, and offers some amazing benefits to pets and humans alike.

How CBD helps with canine cancer

Cancer can produce some pretty awful symptoms, and cancer treatments certainly don’t help with the pain and discomfort. Canine cancer causes pain, inflammation, appetite loss, and general exhaustion in dogs, but CBD can help.

CBD stimulates the dog’s natural endocannabinoid system, which is a part of the nervous system specifically designed to accept cannabinoids such as CBD. This system helps regulate things like appetite, sleep patterns, body temperature, pain response, and immune responses. That’s why CBD is so effective—it goes right to the source of the symptoms and provides long-lasting relief naturally.

What you should look for in CBD pet oil

Even for all its effectiveness at addressing cancer symptoms, CBD oil isn’t perfect. It still exists in a competitive market, which means there are good brands and there are…well, not great brands. Here’s a checklist of what to look for in your CBD pet oil and the brands you shop with:

Honest packaging and marketing

Natural ingredients

Organic or USA-grown hemp

Lab testing

Transparency

Good reputation

Is CBD oil harmful to pets?

So far, there is no evidence to suggest that CBD is in any way harmful to humans or pets. Some users experience mild side effects like drowsiness and appetite increases, but overall, there aren’t any negative, long-lasting side effects from using CBD oils.

Price

$49.99 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/10mg per serving

Why buy?

Verma Farms’ salmon-flavored CBD oil comes in first on our list for a few simple reasons. For starters, Verma Farms is one of the top CBD brands for humans, with a commitment to quality few can match. Their dog CBD oil blends are made with the same care and quality standards you’d expect from a national brand.

Secondly, Verma Farms uses only 100 percent organic, USA-grown hemp to extract its CBD, and you’ll be able to tell the difference right away. Verma is simply the best choice for your pupper, especially with something as serious as cancer. Treat them to delicious salmon and a potent dose of 10mg CBD per serving.

Price

$75 per bottle

Dose

600mg per bottle/20mg per serving

Why buy?

Penguin CBD is a pioneer in the CBD industry, combining simplicity, potency, and affordability into one convenient and easy-to-use package. This 100-percent-pure CBD oil contains only natural ingredients in a formulation that’s easy for dogs and humans alike to enjoy.

Packed in a 30mL bottle, this potent CBD oil contains a whopping 600mg of CBD, at 20mg per serving; perfect for even the worst symptoms cancer can throw at your pup. Manage pain, inflammation, and anxiety with a natural remedy that your dog will love.

Price

$60 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/16.6mg per serving

Why buy?

Evn CBD is an all-natural, customer-focused CBD brand with a simple approach to its products: use the best ingredients, forget the THC, and provide maximum value. The great thing is that you, the customer, benefits the most from that mentality, and nothing encapsulates Evn’s philosophy more than its simple, natural flavor CBD oil.

This oil is perfect for both pets and humans, featuring a strong dose of 500mg per bottle, or around 17mg per serving. Take control of painful cancer symptoms and ease your dog’s suffering with high-quality, THC-free CBD oil.

Price

$49 per bottle

Dose

400mg per bottle

Why buy?

It’s easy to get distracted by other symptoms when your dog has cancer, and anxiety is one that’s often overlooked. Anxiety from cancer treatments and fear or pain can cause your dog to lose appetite, interest in activity and energy. Take control of your pup’s anxiety and cancer symptoms with this calming organic CBD oil for pets from The Anxious Pet.

Each bottle contains 400mg of the best CBD oil for a calm you can’t ignore. Your doggo will conquer pain, fear, and anxiety all at once with this organic option.

Price

$29.99 per bottle

Dose

250mg per bottle

Why buy?

CBDFx claims the next spot on our list, with this premium, broad-spectrum CBD option for smaller dog breeds. Unfortunately, not even our smallest furry friends are immune to the dangers of cancer and the pain of cancer treatments, but we can ease their suffering with this all-natural, affordable CBD option.

Featuring “human-grade” ingredients, CBDFx produces some of the finest CBD oils for pets that money can buy. Get yours today for just under $30 per bottle, with a potent and effective dose of 250mg CBD in each bottle.

Price

$64.95 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/5mg per serving

Why buy?

Not everything that occurs naturally is good, including cancer, but this one-of-a-kind, natural CBD oil blend for pets certainly is. Produced by Holistapet, this 300mg, full-spectrum CBD option contains no THC or harmful artificial ingredients. Take a holistic approach to fighting cancer-induced pain, inflammation, or anxiety with this affordable option. At just under $70 per bottle, you’re getting a great deal from a trusted company.

Price

$20 per bottle (normally $30)

Dose

150mg per bottle/5mg per serving

Why buy?

Managing the dose of CBD you give to your pup is just as important as monitoring the quality of the ingredients. Luckily for you, CBD Distillery already has everything you need with this premium 150mg bottle of high-quality CBD oil. Don’t let cancer symptoms get your pup down when you have this effective remedy at your fingertips!

At just $20 per bottle, normally $30 per bottle but on sale at the time of this writing, you can get your hands on quality CBD that will make the bank and your dog content and comfortable.

Price

$45 per bottle

Dose

500mg per bottle/10mg per serving

Why buy?

Besides the fact that it’s bacon-flavored? Well, there are a few more reasons why your dog might love PureKana’s delicious bacon flavor CBD oil. Aside from taste, the oil is an incredible value just from the fact that it’s made by one of the CBD industry’s most respected brands. PureKana has been crafting all-natural, organic CBD oils and other products for years, establishing itself as one of the pioneers of the industries and the standard for other CBD products in the space.

This potent oil tastes great and provides a strong dose of CBD for cancer symptoms. Conquer pain and anxiety in style with this great, affordable option from PureKana.

Price

$21.45 per bottle

Dose

125mg per bottle/5mg per serving

Why buy?

Innovet is one of the few brands on our list that brings the USDA-certified organic seal to the table. Featuring CBD extracted from the highest-quality, organic hemp, you know you’re getting something special when you pick up a bottle of this full-spectrum CBD oil for doggos.

Featuring 125mg CBD per bottle, this is a great option for smaller dog breeds or pups that aren’t used to CBD yet. Every ingredient is lab-tested to ensure quality and potency, and at just under $22 per bottle, it’s certainly a more affordable option than your average canine painkillers.

Price

$24.99 per bottle

Dose

300mg per bottle/10mg per serving

Why buy?

When you’re shopping for CBD oils for your pet, you can’t skip MedTerra, one of the web’s leading CBD brands. With a commitment to quality in every ingredient and ensuring the potency of every bottle, MedTerra is truly one of the best options available.

Every serving contains 10mg of high-potency CBD for extra-strength relief from cancer symptoms. Not to mention that dogs love the delicious flavor of beef. This oil works great as a meal additive or a supplement taken by mouth.