CBD oil is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing personal health trends in the country, and now, there’s even CBD for pets. Humans love CBD oil, but it seems their furry friends do, too. Since cats and dogs share similar nerve structures to us and other mammals, they too can benefit from the hundreds of Cannabinoids in Cannabis, like CBD.

Giving CBD to your cat is easy when you know what to look for. We’ve put together a list of the top competitors in the CBD space so you don’t have to spend all of your time researching. We cover price, flavor, dose, and so much more with this comprehensive guide to the best CBD oil for cats.

CBD uses

Before we move on, let’s talk about what CBD is for. As you know, it’s a Cannabinoid, which is just a chemical compound that comes from hemp. Hemp is a strain of Cannabis that contains much lower amounts of THC.

People across the globe take CBD and give it to their pets for multiple reasons, including:

Chronic or acute aches and pains

Migraines

Appetite

Heart conditions

Seizures

Anxiety and depression

Arthritis

CBD has thousands of uses, and we’re still only just learning how extensive those uses are. Given that hemp only became federally legalized in 2018 under the Farm Bill, we can speculate that CBD has a lot of room to grow in the future and a lot more to show us about its capabilities.

CBD oil for cats

CBD oil for cats is typically made with full-spectrum CBD extract. Full-spectrum simply means that the producer has included all of the terpenes, Cannabinoids, and other naturally occurring compounds found in the plant in the oil. Sometimes, this means the product contains THC. Double-check your labels before you buy.

The best CBD oil

Of course, choosing the best oil for cats is never easy, especially with all of the fierce competition in the market. So, here are the top providers today:

Verma Farms

Penguin CBD

Evn CBD

CBDistillery

HolistaPets

Nuleaf Naturals

PureKana

Honest Paws

Petly

CBD MD



Image Credit: Verma Farms

Verma Farms takes the first spot on our list with its delicious, savory, chicken-flavored CBD oil made especially for felines. Featuring broad-spectrum CBD extract, natural ingredients, and a great flavor, this is the perfect option for any cat breed or size.

Verma Farms uses only organic, USA-grown hemp to extract its CBD. There are no harmful additives or pesticides used during the growing process, so your pet gets the best money can buy. This blend contains 150mg CBD per bottle, costs $39.99 per bottle, and contains 5mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract in every serving. Sign up for a subscription service with Verma Farms and get up to 25% off your order.

Image Credit: Penguin CBD

The next spot on our list holds a brand that is perfect for pets and humans. Penguin CBD is one of the country’s favorites when it comes to CBD. Maybe it’s the delicious cookies n’ cream, mint, and other flavors available. Maybe it’s the affordable pricing or premium hemp. Whatever it is, Penguin CBD has created a reputation for excellence you’ll find hard to match.

The brand’s hemp is home-grown in Oregon, where it grows under the sunny skies of the Pacific Northwest. You’ll notice a difference, even in the unflavored blend. This bottle contains 250mg of hemp oil for even the pickiest kitties. Each bottle costs just $45.

Image Credit: EVN CBD

You can’t have a complete CBD list without one of the best CBD varieties on the market. Evn CBD is a brand that’s committed to producing only the best products. Each bottle of their natural-flavored, 500mg CBD blend contains only the finest CBD extracted from premium hemp. With no GMOs, no THC, third-party lab testing, and a completely vegan formula, we’d like to think Evn can speak for itself.

Give your cat just a few drops with their food or on their tongue, and you’ll notice a difference in chronic or acute pains, anxiety, and so much more. Each bottle is just $60.

Image Credit: CBDistillery

This full-spectrum pet tincture from CBDistillery is perfect for both dogs and cats of all sizes and breeds. With 5mg of CBD per serving, your pet will get a decent dose of premium CBD without breaking the bank. Using only cold-pressed hemp seed oil, and C02-extracted CBD, CBDistillery offers one of the simplest, but most effective oils out there.

It’s time to take back control of your wallet and your pet’s health. At the time of this writing, the company is offering a discount of up to $10 off per bottle, meaning you can have an entire bottle for just $20 if you order soon!

Image Credit: Holistapet

When you need a higher dose of CBD for your kitty, the regular store brands simply won’t do. Holistapet is a brand you can trust to bring your pet the best ingredients and you the best customer service. With 100% natural ingredients, no THC, and no GMOs, this is the all-natural painkiller and anti-anxiety remedy you’ve been looking for.

Each bottle of Holistapet’s CBD blend contains 300mg at 5mg per serving. Holistapet uses no additives or preservatives, so you’re getting a truly all-natural product each time you buy. Get yours today at Holistapet.com

Image Credit: NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals takes the number six spot on our list with its awesome Pet CBD blend, featuring 300mg per bottle. This whole-plant extract combines all of the benefits that Cannabis has to offer without skimping on the quality of the extracts. NuLeaf Naturals is wholly committed to quality, consistency, and transparency for every product.

The CBD extract is suspended in organic whole-leaf virgin hemp seed oil for a complete natural experience your cat will love. Each bottle costs just $29.99, and every USA order ships free with 2 to 3-day shipping. Can you get that from your other CBD providers? Treat your cat to CBD extracted from organic, American-grown hemp that follows the strictest quality standards.

Image Credit: PureKana

PureKana is a name that’s nearly synonymous with all things CBD. As one of the first pioneering businesses in the industry to use only organic hemp, PureKana paved the way for some of our favorite human CBD products on the market. It’s no surprise then that the brand would create a pet blend that we also love, featuring CBD from that lovely, 100% organic, Kentucky-grown hemp.

Featuring 500mg CBD per bottle, this is the blend you need when regular supplements just don’t cut it. The delicious bacon flavor is perfect for cats of all breeds and sizes, and you won’t find a better price on such potent, premium hemp oil. Each bottle is just $45, and PureKana offers a subscription option so you can save up to 30%.

Image Credit: Honest Paws

Honest Paws is one of our favorite brands because it lives up to its namesake. Everything about the company is honest, from the ingredients to the pricing, and you and your feline friend will absolutely love this 100% natural, full-spectrum CBD oil blend made specifically for cats. Take control of your cat’s diet, anxiety, or chronic pain with the full range of Cannabis’s properties, excluding THC, of course.

Honest Paws offers free shipping for all orders over $48, and you can get a bottle of this Purrity blend for only $39.95. The brand does offer a subscription service that can save you up to 15% per bottle.

Image Credit: Petly CBD

Petly’s CBD oil for cats claims the next spot on our top ten list. With premium hemp in every bottle and a moderate dose of 125mg per bottle, this is the perfect option for smaller breed cats, kittens or cats who only need a little bit of CBD in their diet. Every blend is completely THC-free, so you don’t have to worry about getting your furry friend accidentally intoxicated! Petly’s CBD oil ships for just $39.99 per bottle, and includes fast domestic shipping options.

Image Credit: CBD MD

From acclaimed CBD brand CBD MD, we’re pleased to bring you Paw CBD Feline CBD oil. Featuring 300mg of all-natural CBD oil in every bottle and a household name behind it, this CBD oil is sure to please even the pickiest cats. Featuring a natural hemp flavor, the blend is a perfect addition to treats or meals or as an additive to other supplements. You can also order it in Catnip flavor!

Each bottle costs just $29.99 and ships quickly. With no THC, premium CBD, and a great price, this blend is last but certainly not least on our list.