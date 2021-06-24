Save 15 percent on this miracle device designed to help lull babies to sleep

It’s hard to ignore the wails of a child. But did you know that their cries are designed to be exigent? According to science, when an urgent cry hits the adult ear, an alarm in the brain circuit called the thalamocingulate pathway gets activated, directing their attention to the baby. Dopamine then hits in the midbrain, which urges them to approach the crying child. In short: when a baby cries, parents are supposed to pay attention.

When it comes to sleeping time, though, you can get help from the Baby Shusher: The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine, an award-winning device. An OHbaby! 2018 Gold Award Winner, and voted as BabyList’s 2019 Best Product Award, it is specifically designed to lull babies to sleep. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 15 percent off.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Baby Shusher uses a real voice to lull babies to sleep with a calming shush. Its 15-300-minute timer assures long shushing sessions, helping you get even the most resistant sleepers to sleep. With the adjustable control, your baby will get to sleeping without keeping everyone else awake, meaning fewer sleepless nights for you, and less wailing for your precious baby. The Baby Shusher also features a portable, easy-to-use design and a removable wrist strap that gives you the option to carry your baby while putting them to sleep.

Everyone who is raising, or has raised a child knows that if you could just sleep a bit more, you’d have more energy during the day to be a better parent. Put an end to sleepless nights and help you and your child sleep like babies (in their case, literally) with this highly rated, and highly effective modern product. The Baby Shusher: Sleep Miracle Sound Machine usually retails for $39, but you can get it for only $33.99 for a limited time.

