Build yourself a standalone web server and create a gaming empire for a bargain

A few years ago, ESP8266 took the embedded IoT world by storm. For a few dollars, you could get a programmable, WiFi-enabled microcontroller that was able to monitor and control things from anywhere in the world. Now Espressif has released a perfect super-charged upgrade: the ESP32—perfect for just about any IoT project, and right now you can learn all about it for just $24.99 with a special training bundle.

Don’t know what we are talking about? No problem, read on and find out more.

The Internet of Things, or loT, refers to billions of physical devices around the world that are connected to the internet, all collecting and sharing data. Thanks to the arrival of affordable computer chips and the ubiquity of wireless networks, it is possible build your own super network from home.

The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Bundle will teach you everything you need to know about ESP32 like: loT smart garden with ESP32 and Blynk, ESP32 + Arduino interfacing, create your own standalone web server with ESP32, how to control stuff from around-the-world with ESP32 & Databases, send emails with ESP32 to get instant alerts, and much more. This 7-hour training bundle features 70 lessons with lifetime access, so you can visit and revisit material at your leisure.

Whether you chip away over the course of a few days, or a week, or you plug in your headphones and dive in for a crash course — this bundle is built to teach a lot fast, which is helpful in today’s world.

Need further convincing? This 4.35 star rated bundle is taught by Educational Engineering, a leading team in the microcontroller industry. With over 13 years experience teaching and applying practical projects, you are in great hands to explore the world of ESP32.

It’s time to unleash your creativity and expand your knowledge of computers, programming, and networking. Boost your comprehension, or begin a new career. The sky is the limit.

The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Bundle retails for $1393 and is on sale for $24.99, a discount of 98 per cent.

Prices subject to change.