10 apps and software deals that you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day

Over the years, Memorial Day has become a consumer holiday just like many holidays before it. But instead of fighting with other customers on deals on mattresses and kitchenware, why not opt to save on apps and software? They’ve become essentials, too.

Whether you’re looking for affordable cloud storage or productivity tools, here are deals on apps you can’t afford to miss.

You can finally stop overpaying for cloud storage with this plan that offers lifetime access to 1TB storage. You can upload, access, and share any file without worrying about size limits, and you can even access files on your remote computer with the desktop app. Usually $2700, you can get it on sale for $139.99.

Touted as the world’s most advanced ad blocker, AdGuard lets you dodge annoying ads, hides your data from trackers, protects you from malware attacks, and prevents your kids from accessing inappropriate content. Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers packs a bunch of security features to improve your entire family’s browsing experience. The family plan, which lets you use AdGuard on 9 devices, is on sale for only $29.99 (MSRP $129) for a limited time.

Consume as many books as you want with this app that condenses titles in micro books that you can consume in as fast as 12 minutes. A subscription nets you 30 new titles every month, all of which are designed to be read and digested in a jiffy, allowing you to learn on the go with ease. A lifetime subscription normally goes for $399, but you can grab it on sale for $29.

Enjoy quick and easy access to your favorite content with this streaming app that consolidates all of the web’s entertainment into one intuitive platform. It organizes millions of movies and TV shows from various streaming providers every day and puts them all in one place for you to enjoy. Originally retailing for $478, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $79.

TravelHacker lets you cross out your bucket list destinations by monitoring airfare on thousands of routes leaving your home airport so you can get your hands on the lowest deals. With a subscription, you can save an average of $200 to $500 for each flight ticket booked. Formerly $5000, you can score it on sale for $29.99.

Never stop your pursuit of learning with this bundle that features a language-learning app and a skills training platform. Rosetta Stones empowers you to learn a new language quickly, while StackSkills will equip you with the most in-demand skills you need for either career advancement or personal development. Normally $1794, this bundle is on sale for $199.

Manage all of your credentials in one place with this highly-rated password manager. But unlike most password tools, Enpass never stores your sensitive information on their servers—only on your device. This way, you can sync it through your trusted cloud provider and enjoy top-level encryption. Usually $79, you can grab a lifetime subscription for $24.99.

Take the guesswork out of gardening with this app specifically developed to identify plans almost instantaneously. It can recognize over 14,000 plant species, as well as teach you how to improve your plant care routine for each one. A lifetime subscription normally costs $59, but you can get it on sale for $19.99.

Tykr makes investing less of a headache and a hundred times more fun. This all-in-one stock screening and education platform lets you find great investments in seconds and offers premium investing training so you can reduce your risk when navigating the stock market. Typically $900, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan for $119.

Enjoy a lifetime license to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, as well as unlimited access to finance courses from award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun with this bundle. Not only will you receive training that will beef up your skillset, but you’ll also get all the tools you need for success. Normally $947, you can get the bundle on sale for $59.99.

