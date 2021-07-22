Score big savings on open-box Apple watches

If you’re on the hunt for discounts on Apple products, retailers have them quite regularly, but the only catch is the offers are usually years-old models that you may not want. But as with all things, there’s a hack for that.

To score deep discounts on new Apple gear, retailers often slice prices of devices that are marked as “open box.” These units are typically goods returned by customers, undergo layers of quality assurance and found to be in good working order, and then re-sold at a discount instead of getting returned to the manufacturer. Other times, they’re units that have been lightly used as demo devices in physical stores.

Either way, they’re new and in tiptop shape, and there’s no reason not to snag them. Now if you’re on the hunt for Apple watches, open box Series 6 and SE 6 are on sale—all yours for the taking. Take your pick:

Rated an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars by PC Mag, the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers notification checks and health information display to a new level of ease. You can stay on top of your health and training progress faster, thanks to its display that’s always on. Your metrics are always visible, so you never have to stop and raise your wrist to see how you’re doing. There’s also a built-in GPS that lets you send and receive messages, calls, and other notifications by connecting to your iPhone, while it works independently for distance, pace, and route mapping in your workouts. Normally $429, you can grab it on sale for $414.77.

If you’re keen on grabbing a different colorway, this option is available for $414.17 (MSRP $429). According to Angela Moscaritolo of PC Mag, this watch boasts “an unrivaled user experience, fantastic apps, and potentially lifesaving health and fitness features,” making it “the best smartwatch you can buy.”

If you want to enjoy the full functionality of your Apple Watch without toting your iPhone around, this option lets you use an e-sim from your trusted provider. That way, you can send and receive calls as well as text messages when you’re on the go. Grab it for $499.99—5 percent off the usual $529.

Finally, if you’re looking for the right balance between price and features, the SE 6 is the ideal option. It has a faster processor than the Series 3, has a bigger and brighter screen and a longer battery life. It also features fall detection, able to identify if you’ve taken a hard fall, then automatically calls emergency services for you. Normally $309, you can grab it on sale for $305.68.

