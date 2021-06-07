Buy a bundle of entries to enter this Apple bundle giveaway

The latest release of Apple products should have all of us itching for more gear. I mean, colorful iMacs? That alone is worth selling an arm and a leg for. (Kidding!) Seriously, though, the company’s newest releases have been getting plenty of praise from critics. Now, you can take a leap and try to make some of these cool new tech gadgets yours—and for a much more affordable price tag.

You can enter to win an Apple bundle giveaway. Instead of dropping more than $1,000 on a single product, you can spend anywhere from $10 to $100 taking a chance on this giveaway. Spending $10 will get you 100 entries into this giveaway. $100 will get you 2,500 entries. If neither sounds appealing, there’s a middle ground too: $25 for 250 entries and $50 for 1,000 entries. I know, this might feel a little risky, but all proceeds go to the Playing for Change Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to providing music and arts education to children around the world. So at least your money isn’t going to waste.

If you win, you won’t win one item, either. You won’t even win two items. The bundle is worth $5,743. It comes with five items: a 24-inch iMac, an iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a five-year subscription to Apple One. The latest iMac model comes with a 4.5K Retina display and 8 gigabytes of memory. It’s got serious power. And I’m a big AirPods Pro fan. The settings can make it so you hear nothing but the music in your ears—or everything around you and the music in your ears. The features are a major upgrade from the AirPods.

So why not take this leap? At worst, you’ve donated to a worthy charity. At best, you win five Apple products—so many that you may not even have room for in your home. You can buy entry bundles for $10, $25, $50, or $100.

Prices subject to change.