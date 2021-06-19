This eye mask may be the key to stopping your snoring for good

Snoring may seem harmless and laughable—until you find out that it has serious consequences. Sounding like a freight train now and then, especially if you’re exhausted, is normal, but when it becomes chronic, it can lead to issues like a raise in blood pressure and strain on your heart. Not to mention, it can drive your partner really mad.

While there is a multitude of options to stop your case of sawing logs, nothing is more advanced and technology-driven than the VVFLY Anti Snore Eye Mask. It may look just like your regular eye mask, but it has the mechanisms to detect and stop snoring all night long. For a limited time, you can get it for a special price—a deal better than what you can find on Amazon.

Equipped with state-of-the-art bone conduction and sound recognition technologies, VVFLY Anti Snore Eye Mask is capable of precisely identifying snore. Once it does, it will begin what it’s designed to do, which is to give out very small sounds or micro-vibrations. Depending on how intense your snoring is, it will select among its 36 levels of vibrations to effectively stop your wheezing.

Check it out:

VVFLY is also designed to enhance your comfort. It’s made of an ecological soft high-density sponge, allowing for the best comfort and fit. When you’re ready to hit the hay, slip and turn it on, and it will automatically enter the preset working mode.

“Those looking for a snoring solution will find the ‘Snore Circle’ to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the nighttime annoyance,” writes the publication Trend Hunter.

You can find it out for yourself by picking one up. It normally retails for $99, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $58.95. That’s a small price you have to pay for a lifetime of peaceful snoozing.

Prices subject to change.