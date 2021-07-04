Learn what it takes to be a successful Amazon seller with this course bundle

Looking to start a side hustle this summer? You may want to look into selling stuff online, or more specifically, selling goods on Amazon. Many seem to be under the impression that venturing into the world of e-commerce means endless physical labor for order fulfillment, but what they don’t know is there is this thing called drop shipping where you don’t have to deal with inventory yourself, and can easily work from home.

the 2021 Amazon FBA Master Class Bundle is packed with 7 hours of content on Amazon FBA, product research, freelancing, and how to take advantage of online selling platforms.

Since Amazon will take care of shipping the items straight to your customer’s doorstep, it’s an ideal e-commerce partner. Being an online business seller can be labor-intensive, sure, but if you sell via FBA and opt for dropshipping, you only have to do half the work.

The bundle features courses rated as high as 4..8/5 stars. The whole program starts with an in-depth course on Amazon suspension prevention, which would help your experience with Amazon be extra safe. It then dives into how to achieve success on FBA, where you’ll learn how to list items in the most effective way, collect as many good reviews for your products as possible, understand how product suppliers work, and maximize profits by removing superfluous costs.

You’ll also get a full overview of how PPC campaigns work on the platform, so you know what it takes to rake in more sales. You’ll get to grips with PPC methods that work, learn how to optimize campaigns so they cost less, and receive proven and tested tips on how to research and discover powerful keywords for the best campaign results.

The last two courses are centered around searching for profitable Amazon products, checking for product seasonality, and finding success as a freelancer.

When bought separately, the courses in this bundle would set you back $995

