These headphones are perfect for people on the go

In today’s day and age, there’s nothing more important than one’s health and wellness. One of the things that can kickstart your health journey is switching from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one. Whether it’s short walks or running marathons, nothing is out of range when taking that leap.

Of course, with every lifestyle change, whether big or small, there’s always some form of technology to make taking that step so much easier. Nowadays, pretty much everything is wireless including your headphones. But with all of the options out there, you might be asking which one would be best for you? Luckily, Allegro has come up with headphones that have your active lifestyle in mind.

The Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones deliver the premium sound you deserve while keeping all the important things in mind. With its open-ear design, nothing goes inside your ear, keeping you safe by allowing you to hear the environment around you. It’s ultra-lightweight, providing maximum long-term comfort while you wear them. What’s more, these headphones sport an IPX5 waterproof feature that lets you go about your workout without having to worry about ruining your headphones with sweat or water.

These headphones aren’t just perfect for workouts, but for everyday life too. They come with a built-in microphone that allows you to make and take crystal clear calls while you’re on the go and a battery life that can last up to 5 hours with one charge. You can also up your listening experience to the next level with the audible reality feature, which gives you the option to personalize your listening experience with 3D audio. Enjoy voice command through native voice that offers you a library of services for hands-free control (available on Android devices only; coming soon to iOS!)

Whether you’re looking to buy your first pair of wireless headphones or simply looking to upgrade, the Allegro Directional Open-Ear Headphones could be the perfect pair for you! Get some up today for only $59.95.

Prices subject to change.