Run Windows apps on Mac and more with this Mac bundle

If you’re a Mac user, you’re missing out on optimal performance from your computer without the All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro. Run Windows apps, stay secure online, animate short video content, and more with the extended subscriptions included in this bundle, which is on sale for a limited time at just $49.99.

Parallels Pro: 1-Yr Subscription

The days of having to choose between being a Windows person and a Mac person are over thanks to the innovative software Parallels. Run both Windows apps and macOS on your Mac without sacrificing quality in either. Rated 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot, Parallels has given more freedom to over 7 million users.

Transfer your current PC’s contents to your Mac to easily sync and streamline your digital life. Running Windows 10 and macOS Big Sur (11.0), this software will bring you forward with your integrated hardware and OS experience.

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (5 Devices)

Get a lifetime VPN subscription for up to five devices when you get FastestVPN. Secure your phone, laptop, and other tech from hackers and cyberattacks with a speedy VPN that doesn’t cut into your browsing time. With greater security comes the perks of unlimited server switches and the ability to circumvent location-restricted websites.

Upgrade your customer relationship management when you integrate BusyContacts with BusyCal on your Mac. Never lose contact information again when you sort and organize your contacts with this perpetually licensed software. You’ll benefit from sync and share options, a variety of filters, and an activity list to keep your interactions organized.

Moho Debut: Perpetual License

Cut out the need to hire a freelancer for digital animation projects with the Moho Debut perpetual license option. Even as a beginner you can simply create animations in a variety of styles for easy digital video content. Make custom characters or pick from the in-software catalog of pre-made options to run on the optimized bone rigging system.

PDFChef: Lifetime License (Mac & Windows)

PDFs don’t have to be static documents when you’ve got PDFChef running on your Mac. You can edit, manipulate, and convert PDFs, granting access to previously inaccessible files with this lifetime license. Open files in the program and get started making just what you need for personal use or work.

Get the most out of your Mac with the All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro, and get it fast because this deal ends in just a few weeks. With a value of $876 when licenses are sold separately, this bundle is a steal at just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.