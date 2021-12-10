Grab one of these air fryers, which can still ship in time for Christmas

We are going to state the obvious. We love our French Fries. In fact, we love them so much that Americans eat a total of 4.5 billion pounds of them every year. But as we learn more about heart health, some of us are laying off the fatty oils our fries are often cooked in.

But what if we could have our cake and eat it too … or rather our side of fries and our health as well? We have assembled the best deals on 12 air fryers that are going to allow you to enjoy not only your crispy potatoes, but your fried chicken, your tempera, or whatever your food of choice, without the extra calories or fat. Order one (or more) today and have it in time for Christmas.

Featuring Rapid Air Technology, this air fryer features 8 built-in cooking functions that allow you to air fry, roast, toast, grill, reheat, bake, keep warm, and even dehydrate, while the included crisper will keep your fried foods crunchy. Prepare your favorite foods guilt-free, and save space, time, and energy. Normally retailing for $149, it is now available for $89.99.

Not only does this handy appliance come with 8 presets, but it features a toaster oven and a rotisserie function. It’s compact, easy to use, and includes 50 step-by-step recipes that are sure to get your mouth watering. Get cooking with this GoWISE USA® Air Fryer Toaster Oven for only $124.99, a 16 percent discount off the MSRP.

This appliance features 15 built-in presets as well as 3 rack levels, and a generous 12.7 quart capacity. Not only will you be making healthier food choices for your loved ones, you will be easily be able to roast a whole chicken, pork tenderloin, steak, and more thanks to the built-in rotisserie. For only $149.99 (reg. $159) it can be sitting on your kitchen counter by Christmas.

Bigger isn’t always better, but in this case… yes it is. With a huge 22L capacity, this air fryer lets you prepare a 12″ pizza, 4 pounds of chicken, or enough food to feed the whole family at once. It offers 7 functions that will allow you to do everything from toasting, baking, and broiling to dehydrating. Discounted $100, you can purchase this refurbished air fryer by Curtis Stone for only $149.99.

The thing we love about fried food is its crispiness. There is something about fried food that adds a whole new sensory quality. Fortunately we don’t have to give that up to eat well. Using Rapid Air Circulation Technology, this air fryer makes your food crispy on the outside yet perfectly cooked and juicy on the inside. Start your family on the road to healthy eating for only $82.99 (reg. $169).

Don’t take deep fried chicken off your menu for the sake of your well-being. Instead get this oil-less cooker that provides a healthy alternative. With 1300 watts of power, an auto shut-off feature, a smart timer, plus temperature control, you can cook practically any delicious food that you want. Put this under the Christmas tree for only $104.99 (reg. $154).

Featuring 8 preset cooking options, including a rotisserie function, that will allow you to cook healthy food without sacrificing taste, this air fryer comes with a plethora of accessories, including a drip tray, a rotating mesh basket, 3 air flow racks, 10 skewers, 2 skewers racks, 2 rotisserie forks, a rotisserie fetch tool, and a rotisserie shaft. This 1800 watt appliance will give you all you need to satisfy the taste buds of all members of your family. Normally retailing at $259, get it for $204.99.

Beyond the extra calories and the greasy fat, the thing we dislike the most about conventional deep fryers is the sticky mess it leaves behind. Not only does this hot air fryer feature 360° hot air circulation technology and large capacity, but the non-stick fry basket will make cleanup a breeze. It can be yours for $129.99 (reg. $169).

Get rid of your toaster, your rotisserie, and your deep fryer, and get this compact, yet powerful kitchen appliance. With 8 presets and a large 10.6 quart capacity, you will be able to bake, broil, fry, and more, without hot oil. It includes 7 non-stick cooking accessories, including oven rack, baking tray, rotisserie handle, rotisserie fork, rolling cage and kebab set. Discounted almost 25 percent, it’s available for $159.99.

With 7 preset cooking options and 19 quarts of cooking space, getting the family dinner ready is going to be a breeze. This air fryer will ensure that your food is not only crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, but will do so without the need for unhealthy fats and oils. It includes a fry basket, an oven rack, a baking pan, a crumb tray, and an oven mitt. You’re going to love this air fryer at only $179.99 (reg. $247).

Rated 4.6/5 stars on Amazon, this air fryer not only lets you fry your foods without the greasy mess and added calories, but it also features a steam/crisp combo that will help to seal the moisture in your food and finish it off with the desired crispiness. With an amazing 27 one-touch presets and 3 cooking modes, you can ensure that your foods are always done to perfection. It even includes a silicone muffin pan, which will give you an excuse to try that dough proofing function. It will be hard to say no to this deal, on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $179).

Beyond the obvious, that is frying your food the healthy way by not using oil, you can use this kitchen appliance for so much more. With the included cake pan, muffin tin, and pizza pan, you can tap into your inner baker and create some of your most delicious recipes by simply use the “Cake” preset. This plus the 7 additional presets will help you get dinner on the table fast and easy. Replace some of your kitchen appliances with this air fryer for only $79.98 (reg. $129).

Prices subject to change.