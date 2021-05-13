Save 60 percent on this prep course that will help you get PMP certified in just 6 weeks

Just as a diploma isn’t really a requirement to succeed in for many jobs, a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is not required for project managers. Yet having one in your arsenal demonstrates your knowledge in the field, and more often than not, it’s your key to climbing up the corporate ladder.

But in order to qualify to take the PMP test in the first place, you need to have a few years of experience and spend weeks studying. The payoff is worth it, though, as it opens a ton of advancement opportunities and make you more in-demand. If you’re eyeing getting the coveted certification under your belt, Accredited PMP Exam Prep Course can help you ace the test in one try. For a limited time, you can snag a one-year subscription for 60 percent off.

There are a lot of PMP exam prep books circulating in the market, but going through them can easily make you feel overwhelmed by how much material you need to absorb. With this prep course, you’ll receive premium, structured training, and the process will be so painless that you’ll get certified in just six weeks or less.

This prep course is designed to help you understand the big picture of how PMI wants you to manage projects. Once you come to grips with that, all the concepts, terms, processes, and ITTOs will start to make sense, allowing you to learn and progress faster. It also includes many exam hacks, memory aids, tips, and tricks to speed up your learning process.

Unlike other online training, this is a small-group course, meaning you’ll get all the individual attention you need in the pursuit of your PMP certificate. Your instructors will walk you through every single detail that you need to make sure you crack the PMP exam and get your certification on your first try. Plus, the 35 hours you’ll spend training can be used towards your 35 Contact Hours and be included in your resume.

Get PMP-certified with the help of this training. Usually $499, it’s on sale for only $199—a savings of 60 percent. This deal gets you pro-level email support, intro to Agile course, introduction to business analysis course, and roadmap to getting certified in 6 weeks.

