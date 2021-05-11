Use these accessories to enhance your photos and videos

Take your photography and video games to the next level with accessories that make them come to life. Whether you want a pocket printer for your camera or phone, or a projector to show off your favorite videos, there are plenty of accessories that will change how you bring your media to life. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites for you to peruse.

HP Sprocket Portable 2×3 Inch Instant Photo Printer

Get instant color prints whenever and wherever you want them with this lightweight printer, small enough to fit in your pocket but big enough to deliver a product you’ll be proud to display. Weighing less than a pound, the HP Sprocket will fit in your backpack, purse or pocket and deliver 2-inch by. 3-inch sticky-backed photos on demand.

You can customize your prints with borders and stickers, print directly from your social media accounts, and use your smartphone to view a virtual queue of print jobs. It operates with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, so it’s ready to go when you’re ready to print.

This instant photo printer can be yours now for just $79.99.

Kodak Step Touch Digital Camera and Instant Printer

Printing full-color photographs is as simple as point, shoot and print with this remarkable 3-in-1 device. You begin with a 13MP camera that captures clear and crisp photos, then print them out in a 2-by-3 inch size with the built-in printer. Finally, the camera also includes a 1080P HD camcorder to capture high-quality video and sound.

The printer uses ink Zero Ink technology to deliver quality prints from your camera roll or social media, and the protective coating prevents smudges, rips and water damage. It uses Bluetooth technology so it’s always ready to go, and will print up to 40 photos on a single charge, which you can do with any USB charging port.

This camera and instant printer can be yours now for just $129.99.

Kodak 12-Foot Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen

Take your videos and movies outdoors to the pool, backyard or anywhere you’d like with this outdoor, weather-resistant inflatable screen. It measures 14.5 feet tall with a 12-foot screen, making it the perfect choice for family movie night, birthday parties or any gathering.

The screen pairs well with a high-quality projector, and comes with its own air pump and inflates in just a few minutes, and deflates just as quickly when it’s time to put it away. It comes with weighted feet to keep it in place even in breezy weather. The durable material is resistant to tears, but repair patches are included in case of any misfortune. It also comes with stakes for you to anchor it to the ground, and a carrying case to get it to and from your viewing location.

This projector screen can be yours now for just $189.99.

Kodak Flik X7 Home Projector

Set up a viewing experience anywhere you have a screen with this home projector that displays everything in 720p quality. Play your slideshows, videos and movies from your smartphone or tablet, laptop or television using one of the USB and HDMI inputs found on the projector.

You can set the projector up anywhere by sitting it on a table or other surface, mounting it on a tripod, or mounting it from the ceiling in a home theater. And no matter where you put it, the pictures will be clear thanks to the vertical keystone correction feature. And the sound will be perfect too, thanks to the built-in 2W speakers.

This home projector can be yours now for just $89.99.

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector With Luma App

Whether you’re watching something at home or giving a presentation at work, this miniature device has you covered. It features onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology, USB and HDMI hookups, mirroring and more to allow you to play anything on your phone, tablet, and laptop. You can browse the internet, stream shows and video.

Earning 4.2/5 stars on Amazon, this projector features a 200-lumen lamp that displays crystal-clear images up to 200 inches, and dual 1.5W speakers give you quality sound. And the best part is at just 12 ounces, when you’re done just pop it in your pocket or purse and head on your way.

This projector can be yours now for just $299.99.

Prices subject to change