7 best fish oil supplements

Fish oil supplements offer a lot of health benefits. This is because fish oil has been shown to decrease the risk associated with heart disease, increase good cholesterol and support brain function among many other things.

Of course, not all fish oils are made equal. Some brands have actually been found to be less effective than their labeling claims. That’s why it’s important to do your research and read the reviews before you settle on anything.

What to Look for in a Fish Oil Supplement

The best fish oils contain at least 1000mg of EPA and DHA. If you’re looking for a daily supplement, look for one that has 1000mg of total Omega-3s. You should also check to ensure that the oil comes from cold water fish such as salmon, sardines, or trout. Additionally, it should be molecularly distilled to remove mercury.

Check out the list below to find some of the best fish oil supplements.

Fish Oil Supplement Dosage

The recommended dosage of fish oil varies depending on your overall health. However, it’s typically between 1000-3000mg daily (the higher end for those with chronic health concerns).

To get the most out of your dosage, look for one that is in triglyceride form (which is more easily absorbed) rather than ethyl ester (which isn’t as well absorbed). The triglyceride form should also be dissolved in olive oil or MCT (medium chain triglycerides) to increase the absorption rate.

Here are seven of the best fish oils on the market today…

Best Fish Oil Supplements

Elm & Rye Fish Oil Supplement Care/Of Fish Oil Amazon Elements Super Omega-3 with Lemon Flavor Nature Made Fish Oil 1,200 mg Plus Vitamin D 1,000 IU Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega Life Extension Super Omega-3 EPA/DHA Fish Oil Barlean’s Ideal Omega3 Softgels

What Does Fish Oil Do?

There are many different health benefits of fish oil. Among them, you’ll find that it can increase your energy and help you lose weight. The fatty acids in fish oil also help lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart disease. It’s even been shown to combat depression and improve skin complexion.

The supplement has also been found to balance hormones, decrease joint pain, improve eye health, and boost brain health. However, supplementation is not recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding since it may have negative effects on your baby.

Fish oil? It’s not just for fish anymore! It promotes heart and joint health, supports your immune system, and can even help with skin conditions such as eczema. But most importantly of all, it helps you get more Omega-3s in your diet—benefits that go way beyond fast food to-go orders or airplane meals.

Elm & Rye Fish Oil Supplement comes in a 60 count tablet container and is made from all-natural ingredients.

Care/Of Fish Oil

Care/of Fish Oil delivers omegas to your body in whichever way fits your lifestyle. From taking supplements straight up to crafting your own personalized care package, Care/of has you covered!

Amazon Elements Super Omega-3 with Lemon Flavor

If you’re looking for a full-spectrum, reasonably priced omega 3 supplement with no fish burps or aftertaste, look no further. Your 2 month supply of ingredients from award-winning wild-caught fish is packed in one container and is sustainably sourced in a way that supports local industries and communities.

This Super Omega 3 product will help maintain omegas in your brain and body so it can do all the incredible things that have been noted, such as improved heart health, reduced cognitive decline when aging, protection against certain mood disorders like bipolar depression disorder…to name just a few!

Nature Made Fish Oil 1,200 mg Plus Vitamin D 1,000 IU

Sometimes it can be difficult to find an affordable supplement that provides high-quality omega-3 acids AND vitamin D. Fortunately, Nature Made has you covered with this affordable supplement! You will get 600 mg of EPA and DHA combined with 2,000 IU of vitamin D in each serving.

One bottle is enough for one month’s worth of supplements (a 60 count). Plus, they are purified to remove mercury and other harmful compounds like dioxins, furans, and polycyclic hydrocarbons -allowing you to enjoy the benefits without worry.

This is all thanks to their exclusive extract process using wild-caught fish! This is a great way for those looking for Omega 3s as well as Vitamin D.

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega supplements are sourced exclusively from wild-caught sardines and anchovies so you know they’re clean. The lemon flavor helps eliminate the fishy aftertaste, too. And because Nordic Naturals meets all Friend of the Sea standards, you know these products are great for your health as well as ocean life.

Life Extension Super Omega-3 EPA/DHA Fish Oil

Are you looking to add more fish oil in your diet? Life Extension has a great option for you. The supplement features omega-3s from sustainable caught Chilean anchovies. Plus it also contains sesame lignans and olive extract, which add additional health benefits to the product.

This product is potent because it’s been certified by IFOS, an organization that evaluates the quality and potency of fish oil products. It’s not just good for a healthy heart, but low in cost as well!

Barlean’s Ideal Omega3 Softgels

Struggling to get enough fish oil in your diet? Our pharmaceutical-grade Omega3 softgels are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, and they come in a yummy orange flavor. The combination of EPA and DHA from our sustainably fished pollock means that you can enjoy great health with just one Ideal Omega3 softgel capsule each day.

Benefits of Taking The Best Fish Oil Supplements

Some of the benefits of taking the best fish oil supplements include, but are not limited to:

Reduces Depression

It has been shown that diets that are low in omega 3 fatty acids lead to higher rates of depression. Further studies have found out that fish oil supplements help fight against stress, anxiety, and depression.

Anti-aging Properties

Fish oils contain omega 3 fatty acids which are anti-inflammatory and help maintain healthy skin at a young age. They can also improve your eye health as well as prevent macular degeneration and loss of vision.

Cardiovascular Support

A regular intake of fish oil supplements helps in lowering the levels of triglycerides, LDL or bad cholesterol and increase the levels of HDL or good cholesterol. It also helps in reducing blood pressure which is a great way to keep your heart healthy.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t get any omega 3s in your diet, your health is not going to be very good. I would recommend looking at some of the more affordable brands since they are really worth it for getting this essential nutrient. Please take a moment to review the above 7 best fish oil supplements to find one that makes sense for your dietary needs. One final thing we feel is important to note is that all of these supplements did not carry a fishy aftertaste, so you can get the benefits without having to deal with an uncomfortable taste in your stomach.