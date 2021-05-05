5 Cinco de Mayo deals for a fiesta at home

Cinco de Mayo is a joyous holiday where families and friends gather for a festive, fun-filled day. Built around a wealth of favorite Mexican cocktails, foods, and traditions — curating a proper party to celebrate this special occasion can take a lot of planning. To help you out, here are last-minute Cinco de Mayo deals you can snag to get the party started.

From helpful kitchen tools, to exciting drink-making kits, here are some Cinco de Mayo deals available now:

Cantaritos Cocktail Kit

Still can’t go to bars? No problem! With this kit, you can create the famous Mexican Cantaritos cocktail. It includes 2 terracotta clay cups, a hand juicer, paper straws, and chili salt. The cups are even finished with a special glaze for reinforcement, as opposed to traditional cups that are treated as disposable. Normally $35, the kit is on sale for $31.99.

Handblown Glasses: Set of 4

You can also enjoy your drinks with this handblown glass set from Javier Gutierrez Esponsa and his team of dedicated glassblowers. Not only are they perfect for drinking just about any beverage, but they also add a pop of color to your dining table. They’re eco-friendly too, crafted out of recycled glassware and old coke bottles, earning a thumbs up from Mother Earth. Normally $48, it’s on sale for $38.99.

Molcajete with Tortilla Basket

This set boasts a molcajete made entirely of volcanic stone, ideal for grinding and releasing flavorful oils from vegetables and spices. Traditionally used by Mexican cooks, it’s capable of retaining heat for an hour, and it picks up flavors over time, continually enhancing the foods you’re working with. If you’re prepping salsa, guacamole, queso, mole, and other Mexican goodies, this is the perfect tool. It also comes with a basket made of handwoven palm leaves, ideal for corn chips and tortillas. Grab one on sale for $53.99.

XL Aluminum Tortilla Press

Speaking of tortillas, if you’re planning on making homemade ones, this press can help you make a batch that’s chewy in the middle, and has crispy edges with a delicious slightly corny taste. It’s made in Mexico from recycled aluminum, making it light yet still powerful to give you uniform, flat tortillas. This five-star tortilla press (rated by verified purchasers) also features a Verve Culture flare with a bright, FDA-friendly, lead-free paint that prevents rust, and won’t flake. Snag one for only $54.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Set

You can’t make authentic Mexican hot chocolate without a molinillo. This set has everything you need to concoct your favorite rich, complex-flavored, smooth hot chocolate beverage. It includes clay mugs, a molinillo whisk, and Villa Real Mexican hot chocolate with almonds created in Oaxaca using a traditional recipe. Typically retailing for $45, it’s on sale for $39.95.

